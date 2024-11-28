Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denied Bail for Third Time Over Serious Charges and Community Safety Concerns

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will spend Thanksgiving behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been incarcerated since his September arrest, after a judge in New York denied his third bail bid on Wednesday, November 27.

According to court documents obtained by People, Judge Arun Subramanian of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York cited the seriousness of the violent crimes the music mogul has been charged with—sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, and obstruction of justice—as reasons to reject his $50 million bail bond. Additional allegations against Combs, such as the use of firearms, threats, and coercion leveraging his criminal enterprise, also influenced Judge Subramanian’s decision.

The court further ruled that “the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community” if Combs were released on bail.

Evidence of violence, including video footage, text messages, and seized weapons with defaced serial numbers, as well as Combs’ recent alleged violation of prison rules during detention, also contributed to the court’s decision. Prosecutors recently claimed the Bad Boy Records founder had been using other inmates’ phone accounts to arrange unmonitored three-way calls with his attorneys and associates.

Although Combs’ legal team proposed strict conditions for his release, such as prohibiting him from using a cell phone, the court ultimately hesitated to trust these assurances given the above-mentioned allegations of obstruction.

Combs’ complaints about inadequate detention conditions also failed to sway the court, which ruled he should remain in custody until his trial in May 2025.

The music mogul was arrested at a New York City hotel on September 16. His indictment, made public the following day, revealed charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

While Combs has pleaded not guilty to these charges and denied any wrongdoing in numerous other sexual assault lawsuits filed against him, he has been denied bail twice before. In those instances, two different judges cited the risk of witness tampering as the reason to keep him detained.

