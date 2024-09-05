Justin Bieber Teams Up With 2024's Coolest Guitarist For First New Music Since 2021; DEETS

Justin Bieber is back in the studio, creating new music for the first time since 2021. The pop star is collaborating with Mk.gee, a well-known indie musician who was recently profiled in the New York Times. Mk.gee dubbed the unlikely guitar God, has revealed details about their collaborative project, hinting at exciting new developments in Bieber's sound.

Mk.gee recently told The New York Times that he has been recording with Bieber, whom he describes as searching for a new musical direction. “Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music,” says Mk.gee. This collaboration marks Bieber's return to music after a three-year hiatus since his 2021 album Justice.

Justin Bieber's break from music was influenced by many factors, including health concerns. In June 2022, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes partial facial paralysis.

This diagnosis resulted in the postponement of some tour dates and, eventually, the cancellation of his remaining shows until March 2023. Bieber took a break from touring to focus on his health, but he still made guest appearances on singles such as Don Toliver's Private Landing and an acoustic version of SZA's Snooze.

Mk.gee (born Michael Todd Gordon) is an American singer-songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist. Beginning in 2017 with his debut single I Know How You Get, he quickly established himself with his EPs Pronounced McGee and Fool, followed by his mixtape A Museum of Contradiction in 2020.

His debut studio album, Two Star & the Dream Police, which was released in 2024, received critical acclaim. Mk.gee, who is originally from southern New Jersey, moved to Los Angeles to pursue music, where he studied at the USC Thornton School of Music before starting his career. He has also produced tracks for Omar Apollo and Dijon.

Mk.gee is known in the music industry for his unique guitar skills and is making waves in 2024. The indie artist has caught the attention of celebrities such as Eric Clapton, who has compared him to a young Prince. Mk.gee's collaboration with Bieber is generating buzz, as the indie musician's fresh take on pop music is expected to introduce a new sound to Bieber's repertoire.

Aside from his musical career, Justin Bieber is adjusting to life as a new father. He and his wife, Hailey Bieber, had their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber, last month. This new chapter in Bieber's life may have an impact on his upcoming music. While no specific release date for the new material has been announced, the collaboration with Mk.gee is highly anticipated.

