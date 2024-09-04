Justin Bieber’s Papa Bear Mug Amid Welcoming His First Son Is Too Cute To Miss; See Here

Justin Bieber is over the moon following the birth of his first son, Jack Blues. Amidst the happiness, the singer shared an adorable picture of his mug, which read Papa Bear. Bieber announced the birth of his son on August 23 with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

In the picture posted, the Baby singer showcased a white mug with a bear holding a heart in his hands. The doodle design also has paw prints on either side of the words written. Apart from the picture of a mug, Bieber's carousel post included a photo of himself hanging out with friends, a close-up of Hailey Bieber, a still from a music video, and a snap of him fast asleep.

Meanwhile, a few sources close to the Hollywood couple revealed that the Peaches singer has been quite hands-on with his newborn while his model wife, too, recovers.

An insider shared, "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin.” They further added, "He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”

Earlier, announcing the birth of their son, Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a picture of their son’s feet and wrote the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

ALSO READ: Hailey and Justin Bieber 'Very Much Wished and Prayed For' a Child; Source Reveals They are 'Overjoyed'

As for the name of their son, the duo has continued naming their newborn after the initials of JB, as has been the tradition on Justin’s side of the family for generations.

A source shared an update on the baby boy, stating that the duo are totally in love with their son and “overjoyed” to have him on earthside. They also shared, "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too."

Advertisement

To announce the pregnancy, the duo shared dreamy pictures of themselves in their wedding dresses. While the model looked like Vision in white, Bieber donned a black jacket and a cap as they held hands and renewed their vows.

In the pictures ahead in the series, the singer also turned into a photographer to capture his wife as she cradles her baby bump. Another one had the duo embracing each other.

As for his Daddy duties, Justin Bieber is looking forward to providing his son with good wisdom.

ALSO READ: Did Hailey Bieber Date Drake? Viral Relationship Rumor Explored Following Birth of Former's First Child with Justin Bieber