Michael Keaton Reveals Real Name As He Promises To Switch To His Original Identity For All Official Credits In Future

Michael Keaton, whose actual name is Michael Douglas, plans to officially change his acting credit to "Michael Keaton Douglas" in the future.

Keaton appears in Tim Burton's horror comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and has been going by the name 'Michael Keaton' since the start of his career in 1978. Then, he couldn't use his own name because it was already a famous actor Michael Douglas and something 'Mike Douglas' was already taken by the host of a talk show.

In an interview with People magazine, he has asserted that he will embark on such an action. Keaton has also spoken about how he decided on the name “Keaton”. After looking through the list of names to change his last name, he picked one that seemed right to him at the time. He told the outlet, "I was looking through — I can’t remember if it was a phone book. I must’ve gone, ‘I don’t know, let me think of something here.’ And I went, ‘Oh, that sounds reasonable.’"

Now Keaton is looking to use the credit Michael Keaton Douglas in all works in the future when he takes into account his birth name and stage name. He wanted to do this for the new directing credit on a film he recently shot called Knox Goes Away which he directed and starred, but finally could not make the change in time.

Advertisement

In Knox Goes Away, Keaton is a contract killer whose endearing wish is to reconcile with his son before he succumbs to Alzheimer’s disease. The cast includes James Marsden, Suzy McKinnon, Marcia Gay Harden, Al Pacino and others.

As Keaton progresses within the industry, audiences can expect to read “Michael Keaton Douglas” in some of the credits anytime soon. In the meantime, Warner Bros. has announced that Michael Keaton’s movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in cinemas on September 6.

ALSO READ: Michael Keaton Opens Up About Tim Burton's Influence On Marvel and DC Universes' Movies: 'He Changed Everything'