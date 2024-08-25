Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Shares Adorable Reaction To Pop Star Welcoming Son With Wife Hailey; Says THIS

With the arrival of a new Bieber into the world, many people seemed to be joyfully celebrating, including singer Justin Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber. He recently shared a post on social media that seemed to be his reaction after his grandson’s birth.

Jeremy took to his X handle on August 24 to share what appeared to be his reaction after his grandson, Jack Blues Bieber’s arrival. He kept it simple by just writing “Papa” in the post.

The vocalist seemingly kept his family tradition by naming his newborn son with the JB initials, just like himself and his own father. Justin’s half-sister's name also contains the aforementioned initials: Jazmyn Bieber, 16.

That Should Be Me vocalist surprised everyone after he posted a picture of his son’s feet and captioned the post with, “WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER.” His wife and Rhode founder also reposted the picture with a bear and blue heart emoji on her Instagram stories.

The singer’s 16-year-old half-sister also posted her own reaction via her Instagram stories by re-sharing Justin’s post and adding a teary-eyed face with a white heart emoji.

For the unversed, the couple announced that they were pregnant back in May. At that time, a rep revealed to People Magazine that she was over six months pregnant. Both the stars shared a serene video of themself showcasing some candid moments. The video was creatively made, and both of them did not forget to make a fashion statement.

The couple welcomed their first child after getting married over six years ago. They tied the knot at the New York City courthouse in September 2018 and celebrated with a larger event in 2019 in Bluffton, South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends.

