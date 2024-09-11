Justin Timberlake Did ‘Not Like’ Matthew Lawrence's Confession Of Having Crush On Danielle Fishel

Matthew Lawrence had a hard time befriending Justin Timberlake on the sets of The Boy Meets World. During his appearance on his rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, the actor recalled the details of how annoyed the singer was when he was made aware of the actor’s crush on Danielle Fishel.

While Lawrence mentioned that he was a fan of Timberlake’s work, he got off on the wrong note with the No Angels crooner. In conversation with his co-stars, Fishel, Will Friedle, and Ryder Strong, the actor claimed that Timberlake did not like him very much, and that he confessed to Lawrence’s face.

The Double Threat actor revealed, “I don't know if you guys—well, of course, you remember this—but when NYSYNC kept coming over to the set? I found out years later, when I bumped into Justin, that he thought I was not very nice.” He further added, “He didn't like me. And he flat out told me to my face.”

The Hollywood star shared that the singer’s cold response to the actor created a tension-filled scene when Lawrence went over to the musician to exchange compliments with him on his debut solo album. Clearly not too pleased to see the Jumping Ship actor around him, Timberlake said, “Oh yeah? Yeah? Now you wanna be friends with me? You were so mean on the set,” recalled the actor.

Meanwhile, Lawrence went on to reveal the details of his crush Fishel. The actor shared with his co-stars, “I had, you know, kind of a crush on Danielle. And these guys kept rolling up on set, like, trying to hit on her!”

Soon Strong jumped into the conversation by adding that the band was “just orbiting around Danielle in a constant circle.” And Fishel couldn’t control her laughter by saying, “I was wondering if you were going to say it! I was like, ‘I also know why he was probably a little standoffish.’”

It wasn’t only Lawrence who was attracted by the presence of actress on the sets; Strong shared that even among the boy band, Fishel had been the hot topic.

He stated, “I remember us guys would always be like, ‘These dudes! Oh my god, they come around here.’ And we would watch Danielle, like, completely ignore all of us.” The podcast host continued to share, “We would, like, lose our sister. We would just lose her, and we'd be like, ‘Oh, god. She totally changes around them. She just totally changes.’”

The Boy Meets World co-stars ahead in the conversation talked about Lance Bass, whom Fishel went on to date for a year before the singer came out as Gay.

