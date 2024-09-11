‘I’m Not Focused On…’: Beyoncé Reveals Why She Frequently Steps Out Of The Spotlight

Supergirl Beyonce needs no introduction! The icon has established her position as one of the biggest stars of the showbiz industry with her charisma, beauty, energetic performances, wit, and much more. But have you noticed that the singer remains much away from the limelight except for album promotion and tours?

The Grammy Winner spoke to GQ for the magazine's latest cover story about why she wishes to retreat from the public eye in between promotional cycles for new projects.

"I only work on what liberates me. It is fame that can at times feel like prison," continued Beyoncé. "So, when you don’t see me on red carpets, and when I disappear until I have art to share, that’s why."

She further told the outlet that when she makes music, she does not strive for perfectionism; instead, she expressed that "I focus on evolution, innovation, and shifting perception."

The star said that she only loves to work on what liberates her with a creative personality and hence loves to create and deliver to the audience at her own pace. Her idea has always been to motivate people to look within themselves and come to terms with their creativity, strength, and resilience.

Before 2022's Renaissance, the album that preceded 2024's Cowboy Carter in an ongoing trilogy, the Destiny's Child alum hadn't released a brand-new solo album since 2016's Lemonade.

The superstar admitted that she had worked on Cowboy Carter before Renaissance in a press release issued alongside the country project as per PEOPLE.

Toward the end of the interview, the pop star said that she was happy to be able to take the time and grace to be able to deliver good work to her fans instead of running behind the urgency culture, which teaches creative minds that if you do not produce good work, more frequently you won't be relevant.

Furthermore, she noted that she wanted to release the album Cowboy Carter out first, but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world and it did not seem like the best time to put out the groovy tack, considering the volatile circumstances.

