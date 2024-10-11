Justine Lupe Reveals Kristen Bell Was ‘Freaking Out’ When She Shared THIS Secret During Nobody Wants This Shooting

Justine Lupe was expecting her first baby on the Nobody Wants This set, and her co-star Kristen Bell was the first one to know about it. On Thursday 10, during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show with her castmates, the new mom described the entire scenario of how she candidly broke the news to Bell and how she freaked out.

"I still remember she had invited me over to her house to work out together, which is LOL for a pregnant woman," she recalled. When Lupe revealed she was expecting, Bell who was chilling in a sheet mast was “freaking out and running around with this mask on her face."

After expressing her excitement, the Frozen actress, who is mom to daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, lent some motherly advice to the then-mom-to-be. "It's the most important thing, it's the only thing—you can go anywhere in the world, you can have anything on your bucket list, but you're about to go on the most special endeavor," Lupe recalled Bell saying.

The Succession actress admitted that although revealing the news was nerve-racking, especially for her as a woman in the industry, it turned out to be the best thing ever.

The sets of Nobody Wants This was filled with support, mainly because of Bell’s fearless leadership and show creator Erin Foster’s understanding. “I felt really comfortable and happy and excited about being pregnant on set, which is a luxury," she added.

On September 26, Lupe, who has since had her baby, took to social media to share some glimpses from the sets. The actress not only announced that she was 5+ months pregnant during the filming but also that she hid the news from the cast and crew for a long time. This show carried me through my first 5+ months of pregnancy with so much warmth," Lupe added.

She further thanked the “fully pregnant” Foster, the champion for motherhood, Bell, and the film’s cinematographer Adrian Peng Correia for making her look “not pregnant” on screen.

Nobody Wants This is streaming on Netflix.