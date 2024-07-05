Kanye West Accused of Ignoring and Not Paying His Lawyer, Brian Brumfield

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence

Looking at recent years, Kanye West’s name has mostly been associated with controversies, whether in relation to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, or other celebrities.

This time, it is attached to his attorney, Brian Brumfield, who was associated with Ye and represented him in a suit against an autograph dealer. The autograph dealer accused the vocalist of physically assaulting him. Check out more on Ye not communicating with his lawyer or paying him, as the attorney requests to be freed from representing the Monster rapper.

Brian Brumfield does not want to represent Ye anymore

According to ABC 7, the attorney alleged in documents filed that the Stronger artist ended their working partnership on June 21.

As per the outlet, the documents state, “Defendant also will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.” The hearing for this request is scheduled for July 29. As of now, there is no direct comment on the matter by the attorney or West.

Brumfield represented the rap mogul for the assault and battery accusations made by the autograph dealer, Justin Poplawski, and his wife, Tiffany Marshall. The lawsuit was filed on January 10, 2024, according to Page Six.

The rapper was accused of intentionally inflicting emotional distress and negligence in reference to the purported Poplawski incident. In the suit, Marshall alleges that she experienced a loss of consortium.

What happened between Kanye West and Poplawski?

As per the publication, Poplawski, who says he has previously received an autograph from the rapper, claimed he stopped Ye outside the Soho Warehouse social club situated on South Santa Fe Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. According to Poplawski’s suit, he was allegedly struck by the Good Life vocalist at the scene.

Advertisement

Allegedly, Poplawski asked the rapper to apologize to him. The rapper allegedly questioned him, “Apology for what?” after which he hit the autograph dealer multiple times, resulting in injury, per the claims.

Poplawski claims that because of the rapper’s turbulent divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian at that time, he acted aggressively.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: What Is The New Lawsuit Against Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori From an Employee? Find Out