Exploring Kanye West’s Dating History: From Kim Kardashian to Amber Rose

What can we say about this legend? Words fall short when we wish to talk about this legendary rapper. With a quirky personality, and eye-catching sass, his dating life is as iconic and happening as his music and controversies, on social media. We are talking about Kanye West, aka Ye. Undeniably, Kany West's dating history has been very public.

The rapper and fashion mogul has been making headlines for his high-profile and often tumultuous relationships. From TV starlets to reality TV royalty, Kanye West’s list of girlfriends, dating history and number of girlfriends illustrate the highs and lows of romance in the limelight. As a musician who does not shy away from the idea of self-expression, he makes sure everyone who follows pop culture is aware of his ladies.

His marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian was one of the most famous, which was followed by a dramatic separation. However, he had multiple romantic partners before his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Let's take a minute and explore Kanye West's dating history below.

1. Sumeke Rainey

Perhaps this lady was Kanye's first young love interest. Before he became a famous name, West dated his high school sweetheart. While their relationship remained out of the public eye, he referenced her on Never Let Me Down, a track from his 2004 debut album, The College Dropout. West was young, passionate, and ambitious back then and of course, super talented and had his first crush on this lady.

2. Alexis Philfer (2002–2008)

The rapper and designer Alexis Phifer dated on and off from 2002 until 2008. The pair went through a rough patch when West's career skyrocketed in 2004 after the release of The College Dropout. They reconciled in 2006 and West proposed to her over a lobster and pasta dinner while vacationing on the island of Capri.

The couple were in love and engaged for about 18 months, during which West's mom, Donda, unexpectedly died, the pair called it off in April 2008. West's mother's death took a toll on his mental health and he was emotionally low for a long time.

"It's always sad when things like this end, and we are friends," Phifer told PEOPLE at the time. "I wish him the best in his future and all of his endeavors. He's one of the most talented people I've ever met."

3. Brooke Crittendon (2006)

The two crossed paths when Crittendon, an aspiring actor back then, worked as an executive assistant at MTV News, At that time, West was at the peak of his career and busy with production hits. However, romance found the way and during a short separation from Phifer, West attended the 2006 Grammy Awards with Brooke Crittendon and his mother. However, things between them ended soon and they split.

Reportedly, things did not work out as Crittendon felt too much pressure while being with West. Considering West and his stardom she felt overshadowed and realized that she was more than just Kanye's girlfriend.

4. Amber Rose (2008 – 2010)

West dated the model and TV personality from 2008 to 2010. following his split from Phifer. West needed support, but Rose called it off, later alleging that she endured constant bullying from West in the wake of their split,

Even a decade later, the model claimed that West had subjected her to years of bullying following their split in her 2015 book, How to Be a Bad Bitch. Their turbulent breakup later became a source of motivation for songs on West’s 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Rose later married Wiz Khalifa; the two share a son named Sebastian Taylor. After the pair settled their divorce in 2016, she began dating music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, with whom she welcomed son Slash Electric in October 2019. However, in 2021, Rose accused Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 other people.

5. Kim Kardashian (2012 – 2021)

Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian happen to be the most dramatic, controversial, and public couple. Kanye and Kim were old friends who began dating and in 2012, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together. Four months after welcoming daughter North in June 2013, West popped the question in an ornate proposal at San Francisco's AT&T Park.

The duo married in 2014 in Florence, Italy and the couple welcomed three more children together: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, in 2020, West announced he was running for president and opened up about how Kim's family strained their relationship.

While Kardashian voiced her wish to save her marriage by supporting West through his mental health issues, West blamed her for trying to control him and indicated a divorce. Finally, in 2021, the divorce was concluded and the duo were officially single again.

After West, Kim dated SNL comedian Pete Davidson and the tabloids once again found steamy news to write about. But she and Davidson called it quits in August 2022.

6. Irina Shayk ( 2021)

Kanye loves models and yet again, several months after Kardashian filed for divorce, tabloids confirmed that West was dating Irina Shayk, who shares a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper. West even celebrated his 44th birthday with her

"She seems smitten," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He invited her to France, and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is interest from both sides."

She even modeled for his brand, Yeezy, and helped Kanye a lot, but the rebound ended, and the pair split in August 2021.

6. Julia Fox (January 2022 – February 2022)

West met actress Julia Fox in Miami on New Year's Eve 2021, and the pair began a short-lived romance that ended in 2022. with Fox claiming he was dealing with “unresolved issues” from his earlier marriage.

When asked if they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend, Fox, in an interview with People, commented, “I don’t think those words ever came out of my mouth. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend, and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

7. Bianca Censori (2023 – present)

West is currently in a relationship with Bianca Censori, who has been an architectural designer for his fashion brand Yeezy since November 2020. The first sign of West’s affection for Censori came in December 2022, when he seemingly named a song after her, Censori Overload.

While the couple hasn't exchanged any vows yet, they have been spotted several times together stepping out together for dinner dates and events. West even posted pictures with her on Instagram. Fans reportedly speculated that she looks a lot like his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In his 2024 birthday update, Ye called her “the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me.”