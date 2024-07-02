What Is The New Lawsuit Against Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori From an Employee? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Another day, another lawsuit against Kanye West. Eight former employees accused West and Yeezy brand of mistreatment and financial disputes. Documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal that the lawsuit, which was filed in California's Central District Court on June 29, names West, his Yeezy brand, and former staff head Milo Yiannopoulos as defendants. Adding to that, Bianca Censori, Kanye's wife, has also been linked to a lawsuit alleging that she sent offensive adult content to the employees, some of whom were allegedly minors.

Allegations of exploitation and abuse

A lawsuit filed by eight former employees, including minors, accuses Kanye West and Yeezy of not compensating workers for long hours and subjecting them to derogatory behavior. Along with that, it was claimed in the suit that Bianca Censori, West’s wife, sent explicit material to employees. The explicit content, linked to Yeezy’s adult film branch launched in April, was allegedly sent to staff, including minors, to watch.

The court documents, as per TMZ, indicate that minors were involved in this process, with some staffers as young as 14. Although Censori is not the direct target of the federal lawsuit, her actions are highlighted to illustrate the alleged problematic work environment. According to The Washington Post, the lawsuit states, "No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underage YZYVSN workers from working" on such inappropriate videos, "or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work."

Claims of racism and unpaid labor

Along with these charges, Milo Yiannopoulos, West's former chief of staff, is also accused in the lawsuit of calling certain employees "new slaves" and making racist remarks. It's said that Yeezy's workplace is toxic and that there have been misleading claims made about hours worked and compensation. It is alleged that workers were forced to work through the night without pay or breaks. The ex-employees are currently requesting damages for emotional distress, legal fees, and unpaid wages.

This legal action comes after West recently settled a copyright dispute with Donna Summer's estate regarding his alleged unapproved use of her 1977 song "I Feel Love" in his Vultures 1 album from 2024. In June, West dealt with a second lawsuit brought by a former assistant who claimed that West had wrongfully fired her and engaged in s-xual harassment.

