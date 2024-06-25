Throwback: When Kim Kardashian Revealed She Was 'Scared' Of Telling Kanye About Male Nanny For Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about ex-couples in Hollywood. Their marriage was filled with toxicity, but in 2022, they made the difficult decision to part ways.

Despite their differences, they managed to find common ground when it came to their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Kim has always been a prominent figure in the public eye, excelling as both an entrepreneur and an actress.

On the other hand, Ye is renowned for his musical career. However, their relationship was often under scrutiny due to the controversies that surrounded them, capturing the attention of their devoted fans.

The Kardashians is a reality TV series, where the Kardashian family along with other members, including Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall put up their daily life to show their fans. In one of the episodes, Kim opened up about deciding to hire a manny (male nanny) for her kids but also shared that she was scared of telling this to Kanye as she didn’t know how would he react.

Kim Kardashian didn’t know how to break the news of hiring a manny to Kanye

Once Kim revealed, “I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports.” Further, she explained, “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that."

But contrary to her thoughts, Kanye and the male nanny’s interaction rather went quite smoothly. She then recalled how their first meet went and shared that Ye had introduced himself and then played soccer with his son and the nanny.

Kim Kardashian then shared, “He has been so nice to him, like, ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he was like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself'. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, OK.’”

She even talked about how it’s difficult to be a strict and disciplined parent to her kids. She never had a strict parent in her childhood so she never knew how to be. On the other hand, she is always super busy so she kind of wanted someone who would take over the responsibility to handle her kids instead of her. But while admitting all these, she said, “But it can’t happen like that."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting

After the controversies surrounding West made a big impact, it became quite difficult for Kim Kardashian to maintain a co-parenting arrangement with their children. Nevertheless, the fashion mogul made every effort to do her best.

According to The Independent, on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, Kim talked about it and said, “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could...I definitely protected [Ye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world. I am holding on by a thread.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Kim and Kanye’s ways of co-parenting their kids?

