Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Complete Relationship Timeline: Revisiting The Exes' Decades-Long Romance

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship timeline has been nothing but a rollercoaster ride. It is difficult to decide what to write about these two enormous stars who have become two defining figures of pop culture. Their decade-long association involved a series of moments that provided plenty of news for tabloids worldwide.

With their unique personalities and ventures, they became a brand in themselves, with Kanye being one of America's original and most influential rappers. When two strong personalities like them combined, one could expect nothing but steamy romance, drama, emotional moments of catharsis, and endless entertainment, making the best headlines for the media outlets.

After meeting through a mutual connection in the early 2000s, the power couple went on to date, marry, and welcome four children. Before this, the SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian was in a 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries.

While still fighting to legally end her marriage amidst her controversial Kardashian clan and her sole media image, West and Kim were friends for a long time who decided to give it a try [with dating]," a source close to the couple revealed at the time, according to PEOPLE.

Although Kimye is no longer together and now live separate lives, they finalized their divorce in November 2022 The exes and co-parents shared some milestone moments throughout their decades-long relationship.

Gear up for a gripping read ahead as you are about to witness a detailed look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship timeline over the years filled with wholesome dram, emotions, spats, accusations, and more.

1. 2002-2003: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first cross paths

"I met him, I think, in 2002 or 2003," Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special. Back then, West was recording a track with Brandy and Kim was her friend.

She said that she hung out with him and then West asked Brandy, "Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was." Then in 2008, the duo ended up speaking again and reconnected after a gap of 4-5 years.

2. October 2011: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spotted together in Paris

Another gem from the KUWTK anniversary special. Kardashian said that amidst her difficult time and separation from ex-husband Kris Humphries for 72 days. he flew to Paris to see West's fashion show—and that's when she fell for him.

"Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. she said on the show.

She said that Kanye invited her and she's glad she went. She admitted she was smitten with him and had regrets about not meeting him sooner. "Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support." she added.

3. April 17, 2012: Kanye West sings about Kim Kardashian

Being the cool guy that West has always been, he made a song where he name-dropped his girlfriend (by this point, they were madly in love and dating).

He just name-dropped Kardashian in a song, Cold saying, "And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him / Well, that's cool, baby girl, do ya thang / Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team." (West was referring to his pal Jay-Z, who then owned the New Jersey Nets, the team Humphries played for at the time.)

Ye also appeared for the first time on their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians in August of that year. Furthermore, in May 2012, the couple made their first MET GALA appearance together.

The SKIMS founder wore her now-infamous Givenchy gown for the year's theme, "Punk: From Chaos to Couture." As the tabloids rushed to get footage of them, it was clear that they were official, and fans eventually named them Kimye together.

4. June 15, 2013: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their first child together

This marked another important milestone in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship. West announced that he and Kardashian were expecting their first child together during his concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in December. Six months later, the couple welcomed their daughter, North West.

The star confirmed the news on her website: "It's true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us. Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family."

As of 2024, North is 11 years old and is considered to be like her dad, Kanye, bold, stylish, and cool.

5. October 21, 2013: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married

Well, this was a major milestone, as West finally proposed to Kardashian in an extravagant style, because he knew that when it comes to Km, she likes things extra and lavish. West proposed to Kardashian on her 33rd birthday in the only way befitting the artist and producer: at a stadium. He rented out San Francisco's AT&T Park and asked the big question while some soothing music kept playing in the background.

Kimye tied the knot at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy (aka the city where they conceived North), in May 2014. In attendance were 200 guests, which the couple reportedly had flown privately to the event, as reported by PEOPLE at that time.

After the wedding, she officially changed her name to Kim Kardashian West.

6. December 5, 2015: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their second child

Kim Kardashian and West welcomed their son, Saint West, in December 2015. The couple was thankful, especially since the road to their second pregnancy was a bit of a rollercoaster. She admitted that although she's not the biggest fan of being pregnant, considering the journey for her has been tough, she was grateful that she could be a mother once again.

7. 2016: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go through a rough patch

This was the year when trouble started brewing for both of them. West's Twitter rants, controversial comments, and reignited feud with Taylor Swift were in full force, and Kardashian was dealing with the aftermath.

For context, West released a single from his album The Life of Pablo entitled Famous on March 28, 2016, which featured controversial lyrics that hinted at pop icon Taylor Swift. It was as rough as I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous"

A total online war took place after this and Kim Kanye's wife supported him, while she handled the backlash, amidst a tragic robbery incident in Paris.

8. The birth of their two kids and divorce

In 2018, Kardashian and West welcomed their daughter Chicago via surrogacy, and then in May 2019, they welcomed their fourth and youngest child, Psalm together. While there were other significant events in between, in 2020, Kardashian addressed West's bipolar diagnosis on Instagram following a series of gibberish tweets by the artist.

Amidst the ups and downs, in January 2021, the couple sparked divorce rumors. According to TMZ, they were in marriage counseling, but 'divorce was on the table.'

Finally, leaving millions of Kimye fans disappointed, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West in February 2021. On November 29, 2022, the couple's divorce settlement was officially finalized.

