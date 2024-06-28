Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' Allegations After Darkened Tan Sparks Controversy

Khloe Kardashian, the Keeping Up With Kardashians star once faced backlash from her fans for “blackfishing.” This happened when last year, Kardashian posted a series of photos of her outfit as she attended a show as a Bratz doll for Halloween. Following that, she was bombarded with comments on a Reddit thread where people discussed her visibly darker complexion.

What was the incident here?

Back in October 2023 when Khloe Kardashian tried darkening her skin by wearing a yellow dress and white jumper with long platinum blonde hair and black boots, she was accused of “blackfishing.”

So, what is “blackfishing?” When a person with a white complexion or a non-black person tries to be darker-toned with hair styling or make-up, this term is used.

And, when she wore that stylish outfit, fans declared her “unrecognizable.”

Even before Khloe Kardashian, another member of the family also faced criticism over this blackfishing or cultural appropriation.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian faced backlash when she went with the make-up of her hair in braids to her now estranged husband Kanye West's Yeezy A/W 20/21 PFW show ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. People accused Kim of appropriating other cultures with style and poses on her cover shoot.

In the interview that followed, Kim seemed to clarify, though, that she "would never do anything to appropriate any culture". The reality star disclosed that her bi-racial daughter North influences her style.

Advertisement

What do fans say?

Following her outfit post back then, Khloe Kardashian faced a large number of comments from her fans as they asked her if she purposefully did this Fans were not quite happy with the mixed-race tone.

Khloe Kardashian's actions have caused a great deal of controversy among her fans. According to The U.S. Sun, her actions have been deemed inappropriate, perpetuating unfavorable stereotypes and downplaying the experiences of those she seems to be imitating.

One Reddit user expressed frustration, writing, "Who does she think she is? Can someone tell me why every time this b**h goes somewhere to interact with people of color she dresses like an around-the-way girl?" The user added that she is not black and that black is not a religion and not something one can buy.

The criticism of Khloe has been widespread, with many suggesting that she has been using race as an aesthetic rather than truly respecting and embracing diverse cultures. This sentiment has been echoed by those who noticed that her style seems to change when she is around individuals of color.

Advertisement

Followers questioned her appearance, with one noting, that no one was going to talk about her skin being 10 times darker. Some asked why she was so brown while few stated that all that she did was definitely blackfishing and they don't appreciate it.

Despite the backlash, some individuals have come to Khloe's defense. One supporter argued, “Khloe isn’t any darker than the other girls she only looks darker because of how blonde her hair is.”

Khloe has faced similar allegations in the past. She was previously criticized for appearing noticeably tanner than usual at a press conference promoting The Kardashians.

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian Rings In Her 40th Birthday With Heartfelt Tributes From Family: See The Heartwarming Messages HERE