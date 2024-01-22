All The 'Major Problems' That Kanye West Might Face After Getting USD 850k Titanium Teeth

Kanye West’s new titanium dentures are facing heavy criticism from a renowned doctor. Last week, the 46-year-old rapper debuted his new metallic teeth on Instagram and compared himself to the James Bond villain Jaws. A source reported that he spent $850,000 on fixed prosthodontics, or implants, according to Page Six.

However, an Australian dentist named Dr. Sam Koh recently claimed that Kanye West may regret his decision in the future.

Kanye West might regret his Titanium teeth in the future

According to medicinal expertise, Dr Sam Koh, Kanye West is most likely to struggle with cleaning his teeth properly which will eventually lead to a bunch of infections.

"Microscopically, there will be a lot of food, bacteria, and debris getting underneath the titanium which can then cause a lot of bad breath, sensitivity, tooth decay, and gum issues such as disease and infection if the titanium is there long term,” Dr. Sam explained to Daily Mail.

Moreover, Dr. Sam believes that Ye wouldn’t have had his teeth permanently removed but rather had it shaved down, “The remaining part of the teeth will move over time, causing deterioration of the glue that is holding the titanium in place.” Dr. Sam added, "This would then result in either the bridge coming loose over time, or much worse, dental decay, infection, and disease with the bacteria able to then get inside the teeth."

Are Kanye West's implants permanent?

Kanye West has claimed that his $850,000 denture implants are permanent and fixed. These are known as fixed prosthodontics, a type of experimental dentistry.

According to Page Six, "This goes way beyond veneers or grills. And this particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before." West worked alongside the self-proclaimed Father of Diamond Dentistry Dr. Thomas Connelly, to 'manufacture' and 'fit' the dentures, made up of palladium and platinum materials.

The custom-made titanium dentures were designed by the self-proclaimed Father of Diamond Dentistry, Dr. Thomas Connelly, and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi. Connelly denied West’s natural teeth had been removed. He told Daily Mail, "He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy."

Dr. Connelly said, "Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression." He added, "The marriage of his Vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"

