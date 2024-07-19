Kanye West Fan Leaks Big Sean’s Album After Diss Controversy

Kanye West has often found himself at the center of various controversies throughout his career. Despite the turmoil, he enjoys a massive fanbase. While some fans feel disappointed by his actions, others fiercely defend him.

Recently, Big Sean dropped a freestyle that seemed to be a diss at a Gemini rapper, leading many to speculate it was aimed at Kanye. In response, one of Kanye’s passionate fans stirred up the hip-hop community by leaking Sean’s album online. Scroll ahead to find out more.

What happened with Big Sean’s album?

On July 17, 2024, Big Sean released a freestyle on On The Radar Radio that comes with the lyric, "I got better things to do than find someone to beef with". It first reached the audience as a diss toward Kendrick Lamar. However, DJ Hed clarified it by saying it was meant to be for another ‘Gemini’. Soon speculations started to hit the internet, churning up the rumor that it was for Kanye West.

One of Ye’s fans and Reddit user ‘bigseandon811’ leaked Big Sean’s upcoming album on the internet as an act of revenge. The album named either 'Feelings & Random Thots‘ or Better Me Than You’, has 14 tracks. The fan even stated that Kanye permitted to go ahead with the leak to the user.

After this whole fiasco, Big Sean has even reacted by saying, “Might as well start droppin, before they leak it all.” The Mercy rapper even claimed that Big Sean x The Alchemist is going to drop soon. However, this created quite a dip in the hip-hop community.

The internet users’ response to the fiasco

For the longest time, Kanye and Sean’s relationship has been controversial. The origin of their rift is unclear, but it has created a significant fracture between them. This album leak could deepen the divide, especially after the recent diss war between Kendrick and Drake. Regardless of what happens between Kanye and Sean, internet users are unhappy with the situation, blaming Kanye’s devotee for doing the "nasty work."

One of them wrote, "Ye stans lowkey terrifying", while another commented, "If you mess with the goons, you’ll get the horns!" Some came in to support Big Sean and wrote, "No one deserves to get an album they worked years on leaked.” Another user slammed the fan saying, "YE AIN'T GONNA PRAISE OR REWARD YOU, BRO. THIS JUST KINDA CRINGE.”

Big Sean was preparing to drop his album in 5 years since Detroit 2. However, with this whole leak controversy, the rapper’s album might lose the charm and anticipation he wanted to create but whether it will win his listeners or not, time will tell.

Let us know what are your thoughts about Kanye West’s fans disrupting Sean’s plan to drop his album. Do you think the passionate defender did the right thing?

