Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Dethrones Drake's 'God’s Plan' on Spotify

While the lyrical battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake kept their fans busy, the former broke yet another record. Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us took the world by storm and it earlier surpassed Drake’s God’s Plan as the fastest rap song to reach 200 million streams on Spotify. This milestone was reported on Saturday, May 25. And now another record shattered.

Kendrick Lamar breaks Drake’s another record

The music industry has become enthralled with Kendrick Lamar's explosive diss track about Drake, Not Like Us, in an incredible turn of events. This song has broken streaming records and dominated charts throughout the last two months, strengthening Kendrick Lamar's position in the rap industry.

Not Like Us, has broken records by becoming the fastest rap song to reach 500 million streams on Spotify, achieving this milestone in just 70 days. This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record held by Drake’s God’s Plan.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rivalry is still one of the most talked-about issues in music today, at a time when Lamar's Not Like Us continues to rule streaming services and airwaves.

Drake tops the list of musicians with 45 songs that have received over 500 million streams. With 19 tracks each, Travis Scott, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are tied for second place. They are closely followed by Quavo (16 songs), XXXTentacion (14 songs), and Kanye West (17 songs).

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar recently dropped Not Like Us music video

Amid the ongoing beef with Drake, a few days ago Lamar dropped a bomb by releasing the musical video of the record-breaking song Not Like Us. He released the musical video on the fourth of July.

In addition to celebrating California culture through dancing and iconic locales, the music video, which was directed by Lamar and Dave Free, features visual references to some of the disses explored in Drake's songs Push Ups and Family Matters.

The Not Like Us music video begins with him doing push ups on cinderblocks in response to Drake's Push Ups. Lamar also seemingly made fun of some of the claims set forth in Drake's diss tracks against him. The music video received a good amount of praise from the viewers.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams Takes Dig At Drake While Showing Off Moves On Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us At 2024 ESPY Awards