Kanye West Reportedly Avoiding US Return Amid Diddy Trials; Continues to Party with Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West has been absent from the United States for months, raising questions about his reasons for staying away. While his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four children fled their Calabasas home during the recent California wildfires, sources say West’s absence has nothing to do with avoiding his parental duties.

Instead, it is reportedly linked to ongoing legal troubles in the US. West has faced multiple lawsuits, prompting him to avoid returning to America.

Kanye West's recent international travels have raised eyebrows. He has been seen globe-trotting with his wife, Bianca Censori, visiting destinations from Tuscany to Paris and even Russia.

Despite his legal issues mounting in the US, West’s time abroad seems to be an attempt to stay clear of the country. Sources close to West told Daily Mail that his absence “has nothing to do with his children” but rather “has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states.”

West has been facing a wrongful termination and sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. She claimed that West subjected her to repeated incidents of sexual harassment before firing her.

The lawsuit, filed in June, came at the same time West started spending more time abroad. Pisciotta's legal team added further allegations in October, including claims of sexual assault before she started working for West.

Despite his legal battles, West seems to have been enjoying his time with Censori. The couple was spotted celebrating Censori's 30th birthday in Dubai, where they dined with her family at a rooftop restaurant.

On January 5, they were also in the Maldives, where videos posted to social media showed Censori and West in a rather intimate and playful moment on the dance floor. Their actions, though no longer surprising to the public, raise more questions about West's priorities and his choice to remain outside the US.

West’s absence comes amid troubling news regarding media mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently facing federal charges, including sex trafficking. Reports suggest that West has been avoiding the US due to his fear of being implicated in the ongoing legal issues surrounding Diddy.

Sources told Daily Mail, "With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified," indicating West’s concerns about his legal battles overlapping with Diddy’s.

