Kanye West's Incognito Attempt At Soccer Game Fails: Singer Spotted In Milan Sporting Full-Face Mask

Kanye West failed at his efforts to go incognito at a pro soccer game on Tuesday. The Donda rapper who now goes by Ye West was spotted in Milan Italy, on February 20, attending a match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro Stadium.

Kanye caught the eyes of the fans and people in general, courtesy of his shady game day attire which comprised of a full face mask and a matching black zip-up jacket. He was accompanied by his wife Bianca Censori, who mirrored his look by opting for a black turtleneck and a trench coat. She completed the look by sticking back her dark bob. Kanye’s Vultures collaborator Ty Dolla $ign also tagged along with the couple.

Kanye West grabs attention with his fashion statement - Once Again!

Ye wore a full-face concealing black mask for his Tuesday outing with wife Bianca Censori and his Vultures collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. He paired it with a black hooded jacket, which he wore over his head. Despite being a fan of face masks over the years, West has been sporting them even more lately.

Most recently, the Yeezy founder turned heads at the 2024 Super Bowl, where he arrived wearing a vintage Alexander McQueen mask that featured a three-dimensional white crucifix in the center. Before that, he was captured at his son Saint’s basketball game on February 2, wearing a white mask that resembled the one worn by Friday the 13th killer Jason Voorhees.

Aside from his eye-catching and head-turning fashion choices, the Runaway singer also made headlines recently for claiming he was nearly bankrupt after facing ostracization for his past anti-semitic comments, for which he apologized on Instagram in December last year.

Advertisement

Kanye West’s Alleged Near-bankruptcy Claims

Talking about the success of his album Vultures 1 to TMZ last week, Kanye West, 46, claimed that he was “two months from going bankrupt,” which led him to move to Italy.

“We moved to Italy. We moved to the factories, and we survived. We survived through the cancellation. We're back No. 1,” he said, referring to the consequences of his anti-semitic remarks, which included him being dropped by his label and losing several brand deals and collaborations.

Vultures 1 is currently topping the Billboard 200 chart despite some of its controversial lyrics, including the one line where Kanye sings, “And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite/ And I’m still the king.”

ALSO READ: Sam Mendes To Direct Four Separate Beatles Movies On Paul McCartney, John Lennon And Others? Report