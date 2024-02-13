Did Kanye West Go Bankrupt After Being 'Cancelled' Over Antisemitic Controversy? Rapper Reveals Amid Vultures Release

Kanye West revealed that he was two months from bankruptcy after being canceled for antisemitic comments amidst his release of the new album Vultures Volume 1. The Heartless rapper spoke to TMZ about not getting any ventures for his album before he invited people over and introduced them to the track. West opened up about not being apologetic about his previous comments, claiming he is no. 1 again.

Kanye West On Being Bankrupt

West commented on his bankruptcy situation, "I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it." He further added, "We moved to Italy. We moved to the factories, and we survived. We survived through the cancellation. We're back, No. 1."

The rapper credited himself with "various skill sets in music, clothing and fanbase" that got him out of the tricky situation. Ye also commented on not regretting his words earlier. He said, "They have the right to their opinion; I have the right to my opinion."

ALSO READ: What did Oprah Winfrey say about her recent weight loss? TV legend shares details after appearing in form-fitting gown at The Color Purple premiere

Kanye West’s Super Bowl Commercial

Kanye West bought time at the Super Bowl game to air his commercial. He took a shot at the camera and said, “Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial. And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is, I want you to go to yeezy.com.” However, the shoe commercial did not air nationwide; it was limited to only a few states, including Miami.

Advertisement

Kanye West’s Relationships

After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West married Bianca Censori. The couple married privately in December 2022, after West had gone ahead with his album Censori Overload. The sources close to the couple say that the two met on Instagram, where Ye asked Censori to work for his firm, Yeezy. The duo was clicked at multiple events and walked hand in hand for dates. The two have, however, not yet filed for a marriage certificate.

Vultures by Kanye West also hints at the duo’s relationship and mentions the scandalous boat ride to Italy. The incident led the boat company to ban the rapper for improper presentation.

ALSO READ: Handmaid's Tail Star Elizabeth Moss Announces First Child; Says She's Been Really Lucky