Kat Dennings Reunites With Her Dollface Costar Brenda Song In Upcoming Comedy Series Shifting Gears

A Dollface reunion is bound to happen as Kat Dennings and Brenda Song are all set to appear in Tim Allen's ABC comedy series Shifting Gears which is slated for a January 2025 release. Song, who has worked with Dennings in the Hulu series portraying Madison Maxwell, Jules' bestie, was cast in a guest role in the series.

At the moment, Song is featured in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl with the likes of Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka as well as Dave Bautista. It is intended to be released in a limited way on December 13th this year, and then wider release on January 10th, 2025.

Song will also be reuniting with the show’s head writer and executive producer Michelle Nader, who worked in the same capacity on Dollface which ran for two seasons. In the upcoming ABC comedy series, Matt, who is played by Allen, is a stubborn widower who owns a vintage automobile repair business.

Denning's character is named Riley and Song portrays her former high school classmate Caitlyn who is currently an assistant principal of a school. The rest of the main cast also includes Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, Barrett Margolis as Georgia, and Daryl Mitchell as Stitch.

The official description of Shifting Gears reads, "Matt, a headstrong widower, is the owner of a classic car workshop. When his separated daughter and teenage children arrive at his house, the real restoration begins."

ABC will air its first episode at 8 PM on Wednesday, January 8, and the next day it will be available for streaming on Hulu. Shifting Gears is produced by 20th Television under Disney Television Studios with a great production team, Allen, Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and John Pasquin among executive producers. Pasquin has also helmed the pilot episode of the show. The Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist actress is also a producer of the comedy series.

While Dollface fans wait for the highly anticipated reunion of Kat Dennings and Brenda Song, Song will remain booked and busy throughout the year as she is also starring opposite Kate Hudson in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix basketball comedy coming out in 2025.

