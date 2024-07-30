Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears Greenlit by ABC Despite Writer Changes; Deets Here

Tim Allen is officially back in business at ABC. The network has greenlit the comedy series Shifting Gears to move forward which is centered on the actor as a widower and owner of a classic car restoration company whose adult daughter and teenage children move back in with him.

It marks Allen's return to ABC, having starred in six seasons of Last Man Standing before it moved to Fox for its final three installments, while also having anchored the network's 1990s hit Home Improvement. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Who are in the cast?

Joining Tim Allen in the Shifting Gears cast are Kat Dennings, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis. Along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina and John Pasquin, Allen executive produces the series. Pasquin also helmed the pilot. Scully and Thacker Scully executive produce the pilot episode. Dennings produces. 20th Television is the studio. Additionally, writers Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully have exited the series.

What does the official logline say?

Allen plays Matt, "the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop," according to the official logline for the show. The real restoration starts when Matt's estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage children move into his home.

Release date

When Shifting Gears eventually returns on the air, Allen and Dennings, who play the lead roles, are sure to make it another successful sitcom.

