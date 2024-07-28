10 Iconic Shows To Watch If You Love Emily In Paris

Netflix's Emily in Paris has caught the world by storm ever since it was released. All thanks to its entertaining plots and questionable actions made by the show's lead character, Emily Cooper. The series' story revolves around Emily, who discovers herself lost in translation when she relocates from Chicago to Paris for employment and discovers a new world she never imagined. Her new boss Sylvie despises her; she doesn't speak French, and she's falling in love with her new friend's boyfriend. Emily's life is constantly filled with drama. To continue the drama, the show is back with its much anticipated Season 4, releasing in two parts. The first will be available to stream on August 15, 2024, and Part 2 on September 12, 2024. As we await the new season, here are 10 shows to watch if you love Emily in Paris:

1. The Great

Hulu describes The Great as an anti-historical satirical dark comedy-drama series about Catherine The Great's (Elle Fanning's) life and ascent to power. A young Catherine travels to Russia to marry Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). But after their wedding, she focuses on her plan to murder her corrupt and dangerous husband. The Great, which focuses solely on historical satire, is full of circumstances that bring light into the darkness. With an essentially sad story of a risky marriage turned amusing, the opportunity to play and remake historical events is brilliant.

2. Girlboss

Girlboss is partly inspired by the true story of Nasty Gal Founder Sophia Amoruso. It follows Sophia (Britt Robertson), a misfit who discovers her passion for fashion and grows into an unorthodox business woman as a result. However, as her firm grows, she will need to learn how to manage being her own boss. The most important thing is to stick with it since this show has far more depth than it originally appears to have. It begins by presenting itself as another quirky girl comedy. Although by the end of the first episode, it had dispelled that notion while occasionally having fun and revisiting it.

3. Broad City

Abbi Abrams (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer) are best friends who reside in New York City together. The two are equally awkward, hysterical, and unsettling, as they have many adventures together. But separately, that will make audiences cringe, laugh, and wince. Broad City is a legendary show that showcases pure humor at its finest, with innovative minds behind it. It has three E's: energy, enthusiasm, and entertainment.

4. Derry Girls

This British teen sitcom features five friends living in Derry, Ireland. In Derry, where they all attend a Catholic girls' high school, Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their pals Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) are an eccentric bunch. In the midst of political unrest and cultural clashes in 1990s Ireland, the buddies frequently find themselves in ludicrous circumstances. Derry Girls introduces grandeur to the long-loved British sitcoms, with quick-fire humor and characters so charming that it's difficult to pick a favorite.

5. Dynasty

Two of America's wealthiest families conspire and struggle for control of the family fortune. All this comes while attempting to manage their spoilt and theatrical children. Liz Gillies, the idol behind Jade West Victorious, leads the show with a wicked performance as heiress and entrepreneur Fallon Carrington. She truly embodies the drama that comes with luxury. Dynasty is a drama television series based on the popular 1980s soap opera of the same name. It features over-the-top characters and ludicrous amounts of riches. With a dizzying array of storylines and characters, viewers are never bored with this show.

6. Love Life

Love Life is a collection of stories from romantic comedy films about the passage from first love to true love. It revolves around how the people we meet along the way mold into who we are when we finally settle down with someone. The series is packed with relationships—romance, friendship, sorrow—and plenty of unexpected events to keep the audience entertained. Following a brief relationship and separation, Darby (Anna Kendrick) ensues in the first season. While the second focuses on Marcus (William Jackson Harper) following his divorce.

7. Fleabag

A frank lady known only as Fleabag traverses London's dating scene and life while trying to cope with tragedy. Fleabag, who is angry and grieving, attempts to conquer her problems. However, this causes her to reject everyone who tries to help her. Throughout it all, she maintains her charm and wit. The series, based on Waller-Bridge's one-woman show of the same name, stars comic performer Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the title character. The main character frequently breaches the fourth wall to engage with the audience, which is an important aspect of the show.

8. High Fidelity

High Fidelity is an adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel. It follows Rob as her heart is broken again. While struggling to move on from her one true love, Rob, a record store owner in Brooklyn's rapidly gentrifying Crown Heights neighborhood, revisits past loves through music and pop culture. She breaks the fourth wall and talks about her previous failed relationships, five of which are among her top 5 most memorable heartbreaks of all time. The show is a fantastic blend of comedy, acting, and music, with each accompanied by great, unique tunes.

9. Sweetbitter

Sweetbitter follows Tess (Ella Purnell), a 22-year-old who immediately gets work at a renowned downtown restaurant upon arriving in New York City. She is rapidly immersed in the world of drugs, drink, love, desire, dive clubs, and fine dining. She swiftly learns how to survive the enormously appealing yet punishing life she has fallen into. The coming-of-age story of a young woman is told against the sumptuous and sleazy backdrop of expensive restaurants, emphasizing the possibilities, beauty, and fragility of youth and adolescence.

10. 2 Broke Girls

2 Broke Girls, a hilarious New York-set sitcom, revolves around two unusual best friends. Max (Kat Dennings), a street smart and feisty character. She works two jobs to make ends meet, one of which is late-night service at the retro chic Williamsburg Diner. Caroline (Beth Behrs), an uptown trust fund princess. Who is forced to try her hand at waitressing after a run of bad luck? Caroline appears to be simply another one of the incompetent servers Max must cover for. But when she realizes Caroline has as much depth as she has, Max is taken aback. Caroline predicts a rich future for them when she learns of Max's gift for producing delicious cupcakes; however, they must first raise necessary capital.

