Kate Beckinsale And Matt Rife Caught ‘Being Affectionate With One Another’ At Netflix's Golden Globes Celebrations

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife were seen sharing a kiss of love at Netflix’s Golden Globes celebrations. The former couple got together at the event after splitting up in 2018.

At the time, the actress was 43 and the latter was 21. A source who too attended the event revealed that the exes were seen kissing a couple of times and standing very closely to each other.

In conversation with the media portal, the spy revealed that Beckinsale and Rife were getting romantic rather than terming it a make-out session. The insider shared, “They were kissing and being affectionate with one another.”

They further added, “Her arms were around his neck. And his arms and hands were around her waist... They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times.”

Meanwhile, another one of the attendees at the celebrations revealed that the duo had some really fun conversations and laughed over the talks too. The moment of kiss between the exes “happened near the end of the night.”

The source further added, “They were in front of everyone in the corner of the main dining room. By this time it wasn’t packed; people were filtering out.”

Following the duo parting ways, the comic went on to comment on his relationship with the actress. He claimed in an interview that “it was complicated” between him and the Serendipity star.

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife have been on cordial terms ever since the breakup.

