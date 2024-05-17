All Tracks Releasing Today ft. Billie Eilish, Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik And More

Billie Eilish's third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, featuring ten exciting new songs, has just been dropped. Also, new tracks from artists such as Zayn Malik, Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and Bebe Rexha were released today. Here are the details about the songs and when they will be available for streaming. Read.

Billie Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Billie Eilish is treating fans with her latest music piece. The Grammy-award-winning singer has just released her highly anticipated third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which has already begun to receive critical acclaim and praise from fans.

The singer announced the news of her latest music album in April of this year. She took to her Instagram and informed her fans that she intended to release all tracks of this fresh new album at once.

ALSO READ: What Is Billie Eilish's New Song Chihiro About? Meaning of Lyrics Explored Amid Hit Me Hard And Soft Album Release

With ten exciting new songs, this album promises surprises for fans and music enthusiasts alike. Unlike her previous releases, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker kept all tracks under wraps until the official release of this album on May 17, 2024. This music album is produced and co-written with her brother and long-time collaborator, Finneas O'Connell.

Earlier today, the 22-year-old award-winning singer took to Instagram and shared the cover, announcing that her third studio album is out now. She wrote, “Dude 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT', my third album is fu--ing out now. I don’t even know what to SAAYY... @finneas and I put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more. We hope you enjoy it so much, and I’ll see you on the other side EEEEEEEEEEEEEK HMHAS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE LOVE YOU ALL TO DEAAAAATH!!!!”

Where to stream Billie Eilish's new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft - SoundCloud, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Names of the songs featured in Billie Eilish's third studio album - The songs of the albums are as follows: Wildflower, The Greatest, Skinny, Birds of a Feather, Lunch, Blue, L’Amour de Ma Vie, Chihiro, The Diner, and Bittersuite.

Zayn Malik releases his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs

British singer Zayn Malik has dropped a new music album today, Room Under the Stairs, marking his fourth studio album. The album features two lead singles: What I Am (released on March 15, 2024) and Alienated, the second single (released in April 2024).

Malik's new album features 15 tracks, including My Woman, Stardust, Fuchsia Sea, Gates of Hell, Something in the Water, and more.

Where to stream his latest album- Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

Kate Hudson releases her debut music album, Glorious

American actress Kate Hudson has just released her debut music album, Glorious. After making a name for herself in showbiz, Hudson is now treating her fans with her soulful vocals. Earlier today, she took to her Instagram to announce the release of her debut album.

Hudson's album features a total of 12 tracks, which are as follows: Gonna Find Out, Fire, The Nineties, Live Forever, Talk About Love, Love Aint Easy, Romeo, Never Made A Moment, Lying To Myself, Not Easy To Know, Glorious, and Touch The Light.

Where to stream her latest album - Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

ALSO READ: Mindy Kaling's Kate Hudson-Led Comedy Running Point Confirms 2025 Premiere; Deets Here

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus drops cover of Talking Heads’ hit song Psycho Killer

A24 Music has just dropped their latest compilation of, Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense. This album includes Miley Cyrus' cover of the Talking Heads' hit track Psycho Killer from their 1977 album, Talking Heads: 77.

Where to stream Miley Cyrus' latest cover- Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music.

Alongside Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson, and Zayn Malik, several other artists have also released new music today. Bebe Rexha dropped Chase It, Omar Apollo released Dispose of Me, Saweetie released Nani, and Omar Rudberg dropped his song Red Light.