Kate Middleton Found A 'Sister' In THIS Person After Meghan Markle Exited The Royal Family; Report

Since joining the royal family 25 years ago, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has become an essential figure within the monarchy. Not only has she been an active participant in royal duties, but her support for her family members, especially Kate Middleton, has earned her deep respect among the royal circle as per Daily Mail.

Sophie’s mentorship of the Princess of Wales has been particularly significant, especially following Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family. Reports show Sophie’s growing bond with Kate, and how she has become a pillar of strength for the Princess in recent times.

Sophie has proven to be a trusted advisor and confidante for Kate Middleton, offering support and guidance throughout the Princess's royal journey. This relationship has been built on mutual respect and shared experiences.

As the Duchess of Edinburgh is 17 years older than Kate, Sophie’s years of experience in royal life have made her an ideal mentor. Royal biographer Claudia Joseph notes that Sophie has “seen and done it all before,” which makes her perfectly suited to offer advice.

The mentorship between the two has become even more noticeable in recent months. Earlier this month, Sophie stood by Kate’s side during the Remembrance Sunday service, where Kate appeared overwhelmed after completing her cancer treatment.

Sophie’s comforting presence was a source of reassurance for Kate, who reportedly confided in her and said, “You’re never quite ready for this…” In response, Sophie placed a reassuring hand on Kate’s back, offering quiet comfort.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties, expectations were high that Kate would develop a closer relationship with Meghan.

However, reports suggest that Kate and Meghan’s relationship never truly flourished as anticipated. Meghan reportedly declined the Queen's offer for Sophie to mentor her, leaving Kate to build her own connection with Sophie.

Beyond their mentorship, Kate and Sophie share a close friendship grounded in mutual respect and similar personalities. Both women are known for their grounded nature and sense of humor.

This was evident in 2017 at Royal Ascot, where Sophie and Kate were spotted laughing uncontrollably after Sophie nearly lost her balance in a carriage.

Their friendship also extends to more personal aspects of their lives. Sophie has even acted as a secret shopper for Kate, picking out clothes for her. In 2019, designer Donna Ida revealed that Sophie bought a black jumpsuit for herself and then ordered one for Kate, suggesting it was intended as a comfortable home wear piece.

Their fashion connection has been further seen in recent years, especially when they were seen in matching outfits at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party in 2023.

