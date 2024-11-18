Prince William And Kate Middleton Fast Asleep As Thieves Break Into Windsor Estate; Inside Security Scare

Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their children reportedly became victims of a security scare. According to a report, two masked thieves smashed into the Windsor Castle estate while the couple and their family were fast asleep in their home, located just minutes away.

As reported by The Independent, Prince William and the Princess of Wales were at their Windsor Castle estate when the raiders climbed a six-foot fence at night. The thieves reportedly stole a farm vehicle after breaking into the royal grounds through a gate.

The incident occurred last month, according to The Independent.

To break into the royal property, the two masked men used a stolen truck. Following this, they stole a pickup truck and a quad bike, according to officials assigned to the case.

According to the outlet, Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly sleeping at Adelaide Cottage with their three children, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6), when the incident took place near their property.

The event becomes even more shocking, as the report suggests that the wrecked gate is only five minutes away from Adelaide Cottage.

Furthermore, the gate is said to be regularly used by the royal family due to its close proximity.

At the time of the incident, King Charles was in Scotland, according to reports. Similarly, the Queen was believed to be absent from the property, reportedly attending a spa in India before the couple's visit to Samoa and Australia.

According to Thames Valley Police, the thieves broke into the property around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 13.

“We received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor,” the officer stated.

Further talking to the media, the Tames Valley Police authority even added that they had gotten a report of offenders entering a farm building and stealing a “black Isuzu pick-up” along with a “red quad bike.”

Per the authority, the masked men then went towards “the Old Windsor/Datchet area.”

According to the officials, until now no person has been arrested, while they are continuing with their investigations.

