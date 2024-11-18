Where Is The Duchess Of Sussex? Growing Questions Surround Meghan Markle's Absence

November 27 marks seven years since Meghan Markle, then an actress and blogger, announced her engagement to Prince Harry at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

Since then, Meghan has become one of the most talked-about public figures in the world. However, as 2024 progresses, questions are growing about her sudden low profile. Why has the Duchess of Sussex stepped back from the public eye this year?

In the first half of 2024, Meghan Markle’s presence in the media has been notably scarce. Unlike the previous year, which saw her attending several high-profile events, 2024 has been a year of almost complete silence.

She has only participated in one brief interview, a two-person segment with Harry on a U.S. breakfast show promoting their Archewell Foundation’s Parents Network. There have been no new TV shows, podcasts, or major public appearances.

This marked contrast from her usual calendar has left fans and observers wondering what has changed. While her husband, Prince Harry, has continued his public engagements, Meghan’s absence is striking. Is she simply taking a step back, or is there something more behind her quiet year?

At the beginning of 2024, there were signs that this would be a busy year for Meghan. In February, the Sussexes traveled to Vancouver to promote the 2025 winter Invictus Games.

Meghan’s chic snow style was much discussed, and the couple seemed poised for another year of royal-adjacent work. The following month, she attended the SXSW festival in Austin, where she delivered a keynote panel for International Women’s Day.

Then came the launch of her business venture, American Riviera Orchard (ARO), an initiative she teased in March. The ARO brand promised to celebrate food, gardening, and entertaining, a concept that generated interest among her fans. In April, Netflix announced that Meghan would star in a new cooking and lifestyle series.

Despite this promising start, much of what was planned for 2024 has failed to materialize. The ARO Instagram account remains inactive, her TV show is yet to be released, and her public appearances have been few. What seemed like a year filled with career moves has instead turned into one of quiet reflection.

