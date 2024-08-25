Kate Middleton Steps Out With Royal Family Members Amid Cancer Treatment; Spends Time At Balmoral Castle

Kate Middleton has limited her public appearances after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Recently, the Princess of Wales has stepped out along with other royal family members to spend the summers at Balromal Castle. The family tradition of getting together at their Scotland adobe has been going on for decades, and after the death of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles has been continuing with the same.

Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also joined; however, since the duo stepped down from their royal duties, they have not been getting invitations to meet the family. In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex has penned that Balmoral Castle had been his happy place and remembered spending good times at the venue in the summer of 1997.

As the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton marked her presence at the family outing after nearly two months. The princess last appeared with the royal family members at the Trooping of the Color ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Later, Middleton attended the finals of men’s singles at Wimbledon, where her parents joined her. The princess stepped up on the stage to present the trophy to the winning athlete while donning a purple dress on the field.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate attended the church service on Sunday, August 25th. Prince William, Prince George, and other royal family members also attended.

Kate Middleton made her cancer diagnosis public in March through a video posted on the Instagram account of Kensington Palace. The princess mentioned going through chemotherapy sessions to cure the disease. The future queen also shared a post of herself surrounded by nature ahead of attending the trooping ceremony, wherein she claimed that while she is doing fine, she is "not out of the woods yet."

Sources close to the princess also often told the media outlets that Kate Middleton might re-plan her return to royal duties, as currently, her priorities are health and her kids. They stated, "Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery."

Kate Middleton is the third royal member battling the disease, after King Charles and Sarah Ferguson.

