Biggest Controversies of British Royal Family in 2024 So Far: Kate Middleton's Disappearance And More

The British Royal Family has been making headlines ever since its existence. Though in 2024, the royal members have found themselves in trouble after being accused of multiple scandals, including reduced transparency between the public and the monarch. From King Charles being diagnosed with cancer (the type remains unknown) to Princess Kate disappearing from the public eye, have a look at the controversies circling the members of the royal family of England.

1. Kate Middleton’s Disappearance From The Public Eye

The question of where Kate Middleton is has been doing rounds on the internet as the Princess of Wales disappeared from the public eye after her planned abdominal surgery. On January 17th, Kensington Palace released a statement regarding Middleton’s surgery update; however, it did not address the hows and whys of the situation. At present, the princess, along with Prince William and her three kids, are staying at their Windsor house. She will be waving and interacting with the people on the day of Easter.

2. King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer on February 5th. A statement by Buckingham Palace stated that the head of state would be working behind the scenes amidst his treatment. However, there is no clarity on the type of cancer or how serious it is. A source close to the royal family confirmed that the king did not have prostate cancer, putting the rumors to rest. Prince Harry visited his father after his treatment news was out, though the people have been still questioning the transparency amongst the monarch and the residents.

3. Prince Harry Being Denied Police Protection In The U.K.

Prince Harry lost his case against the U.K. government in order to keep his police protection while in the country. The judgment made was in favor of the government, which cited that the Duke of Sussex should be left out of police protection after he stepped down from royal duties along with his wife. Prince Harry’s team released a statement soon after the judgment was made. It read, "The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy.”

4. Feud Between Prince William And Prince Harry

The differences between Prince William and Prince Harry seem to have widened ever since the latter’s step down from royal duties. With Princess Kate’s complex surgery taking place, the people were hopeful that the younger brother would stand by the family in difficult times. Though the Duke of Sussex made a quick visit to London after his father’s cancer diagnosis, reports suggest that Prince Harry also tried to get in touch with the Prince of Wales. However, in vain. The conspiracies seem to make rounds that the brothers will have to regain trust amongst each other to stay civil.

5. Lack Of Transparency

The British Royal Family has been accused of a lack of transparency ever since King Charles took over the throne. The royal members are charged with not disclosing a lot of details to the public. With Kate Middleton and King Charles’ health concerns, royal duties have been sidelined. The Royal experts shared that there is too much uncertainty among the members, which is the root cause of distanced communication. The expert commented, “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.”

6. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Flight Incident

The former royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were called out for their rude behavior on their recent flight. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly rude to the staff on the plane. The eyewitnesses claimed that they were not obeying the flight attendants and disrupting the rules of the flight. One of the members on the plane shared their views on the incident; they said, "To be honest, they were pretty rude. They were dismissive of the crew and seemed to think they were above the rules." The audience pointed out the hypocrisy of the former royal members.

