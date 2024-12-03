Kate Winslet Gets Real About Decades of Body Shaming Since Titanic, Slams Hollywood’s Toxic Beauty Standards

Kate Winslet has recently spoken about the vicious body shaming she endured in the wake of her breakout role in Titanic. Winslet played the iconic character Rose DeWitt Bukater alongside Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson in the 1997 American epic romantic disaster film written and helmed by James Cameron.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Winslet got visibly emotional as she remembered the never-ending barrage of her body weight criticism that followed the success of James Cameron's classic.

She called out the body shamers, saying, "It was absolutely appalling. What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?"

The Finding Neverland actress slammed the mindset of people who put a young actress through such torment, expressing disbelief at their cruelty. She even faced them head-on and did not let the toxic standards of Hollywood ruin her self-esteem.

She fired at the haters as teary-eyed Winslet recalled at the interview, "I did get face-to-face. I let them have it. I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.' It was a great moment because it wasn’t just for me; it was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific; it was really bad."

Though it has been decades since Titanic, body shaming did not just end with her early career. In one of her latest films, Lee, the Academy Award-winning actress, shared a recent experience in which one of the crew members suggested she change her posture during a bikini scene so that her belly rolls would not be visible.

However, Kate Winslet promptly rebuffed the comment and said that the pose was deliberate and she was not apologetic for her body, which she now takes pride in.

