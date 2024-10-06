5 Health Lessons To Learn From Kate Winslet's Testosterone Replacement Therapy Advise

Hollywood superstar Kate Winslet has long been known for being vocal about the female experience. She has often opened up about body image issues and left fans across the globe inspired with her motivational words and fresh perspectives on wellness and health.

More recently, the Titanic star appeared on an episode of How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast and talked about undergoing Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT). Winslet, who turned 49 on October 5, revealed how the therapy helped boost her libido and made her "feel sexy again."

Amid a surge of conversation around Testosterone Replacement Therapy, let us take a look at 5 health lessons we can take from Kate Winslet's statement.

1) Low libido can be linked to hormonal imbalance

While speaking to a listener who shared she no longer felt attractive and wanted to step back from getting intimate with her boyfriend after putting on weight, Winslet revealed that decreased libido can stem from hormonal imbalance at times.

"Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid," the actress. "There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone," she added.

2) Women also have testosterone in their bodies

While testosterone is a term usually associated with men and male sexual health, Kate Winslet reminded fans how testosterone is a hormone that can be found in everyone, including females.

"A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out—like eggs—it’s gone," The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star mentioned.

Although the level of testosterone is high in men, the hormone has several impact on the female body. According to Everyday Health, it maintains sex drive and fertility, helps keep bones healthy and support cognitive health in women.

3) It is okay to take care of your libido while ageing

During her conversation with the user, Winslet said that it can be helpful for women to consider replacing testosterone once it's gone. "That is something that can be done and you’ll feel sexy again. I know!" she stated.

The biggest takeaway from the actress' statement above is learning to take care of our libido, especially with increasing age, and figuring out the root cause behind low sex drive.



4) It is important to check thyroid levels and testosterone levels

Winslet also highlighted the importance of checking thyroid and testosterone levels during her podcast appearance. She revealed that these two hormones can have a direct impact on how women are feeling.

"It’s not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older," the actress shared. From this statement alone, we can learn how it is important to consult a physician and check if our thyroid and testosterone levels are playing a part in decreasing libido with age.

5) It is essential to seek expert advise and have open conversations around female sexual health

Before concluding her conversation with the listener, Kate Winslet reiterated that a drop in hormonal levels can actually contribute "much more than you think to how you feel about having sex with your boyfriend."

The actress also said that she "would definitely go ahead" and seek expert advise as well as check her hormonal levels with the help of a professional to take a step towards experiencing better sex drive while ageing.

In addition to the motivation to learn about Testosterone Replacement Therapy, Kate Winslet's experience also helps us learn the importance of discussing issues surrounding female sexual health. It also motivates us to explore the underlying causes behind such problems with professional help and advice from experts.

