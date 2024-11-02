Katy Perry Celebrates 40th Birthday With Lavish Orient Express-Themed Party Across Europe

Katy Perry decided to spend her 40th birthday extravagantly, taking a trip across Europe to celebrate with a few friends and family members, as part of an Orient Express-themed birthday bash. This glamorous party was reportedly held the previous weekend in honor of the Orient Express, a magnificent train that united Europe’s greatest cities for more than 80 years.

The Orient Express was the inspiration for Agatha Christie’s acclaimed novel, Murder on the Orient Express first published in 1934. This classic story was brought to life in a star-studded 2017 film of the same title featuring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, alongside Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Tom Bateman, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., and Derek Jacobi.

Celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek, who is one of Perry's close friends, posted photos of the event on October 29 via Instagram. He mentioned how the Dark Horse hitmaker's birthday was creatively celebrated across Europe based on a particular period style, complete with vintage dress-ups, antique train cars, and special games related to the theme.

Wujek shared a series of photos and clips from the party captioning, "We Orient Expressed our LOVE for the one and only @katyperry to celebrate her 40th trip around the Sun. If anyone knows how to throw a Party it’s KP. #whataTRIP."

In one clip, a friend raises a toast to Perry, while her fiancé Orlando Bloom looks on, smiling brightly in the background. In recent years, the singer has opted for quieter events like small family dinners or getting together with family friends.

When she turned a year older the last time, she was on the set of American Idol with her co-judges and said a prayer expressing her thankfulness for all the good things in life and wishing for peace. "I’ve got everything, I’m so blessed. I know what I'm wishing for, I'm wishing for peace," Perry told Entertainment Tonight.

Katy Perry has been parenting her 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove in style, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom, while also championing her music career. Her seventh studio album 143 released on September 20, 2024, is available on all streaming platforms.

