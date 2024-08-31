Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline; Here's What You Need to Know About the Couple

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship has been a rollercoaster of love, breakups, and reconciliations, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Here’s a detailed look at their journey together:

January 2016: The burger beginning

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met at the January 2016 Golden Globes afterparty. As per a US Weekly source the pair were “extremely flirty and whispering to each other” at the party.

The source also elaborated on their flirty interactions and said, “He would lean in to whisper into her ear and touch the small of her back as they chatted.”

Later, the two left together later that night. Also, Perry herself has talked about how she met her then-boyfriend during an American Idol episode.

She recounted a hilarious meeting that involved burgers. The singer said, "I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together.”

She explained that she had sent her security to get 10 burgers but found that Bloom had suddenly grabbed one. The popstar said, “All of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!’”

February 2016: Meeting Bloom’s family

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship turned serious real quick as he was introducing her to his son, Flynn, within a month of their meeting. Bloom shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Flynn was 5 years old at that time.

May 2016: Making it Instagram official

In May 2016, the couple confirmed on Instagram that they were together. The Unconditionally singer posted a pic of them chilling during the Cannes Film Festival on the steps of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. She captioned the photo as, "We cannes't."

April 2016: Going to Coachella together

The couple attended the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, together. As per E! News, “They were hugging and with a group of other people.”

A festival attendee elaborated more on their interactions and informed the outlet that, “Orlando was behind her and swaying with her to the music…They were kissing and very much a couple.”

August 2016: The no-clothes incident

Bloom and Perry went paddleboarding in Italy and the big scandal was that the actor was not wearing any clothes. Perry was in a bikini.

Post the uproar, Bloom talked about this incident with ELLE UK, saying, “It was extremely surprising. I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen.”

November 2016: Thanksgiving with the Perry family

Back then, Katy Perry had proudly posted on Instagram when Bloom had come over to spend time with her family.

The couple were all adorable in their plaid and matching onesies. They also made meals for each other all through the day. The next month, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined his girlfriend’s family for Christmas.

Also, the duo dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 19 to visit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

January 2017: Bloom's surprise party

For Bloom's 40th birthday, Perry planned a massive party for her boyfriend in Palm Springs, California, where she surprised him with a visit from his mother, Sonia Copeland Bloom. The actor called it the “best gift ever.”

February 2017: The breakup

After less than a year of dating, the two called it quits. This news came just a month after Perry had planned a surprise party for Bloom’s 40th birthday in Palm Springs, California.

Their representatives said that the two needed some time apart at the time. However, E! posted that it was the Firework singer who “pulled the plug” due to some events that had taken place over the course of the past few months.

The outlet also said, “They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space.”

February 2018: Rekindling the romance

By the time the next year rolled around, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had gotten back together again! The initial rumors came around when the two were spotted chilling in Prague the same month.

PEOPLE magazine published that “In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it.”

The outlet also added “They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though.”

September 26, 2018: Red carpet debut and buying a date

When the singer and the actor attended the Gala for the Global Ocean on September 26, 2018, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, everyone knew they were officially back together.

They walked the red carpet where both were dressed to the nines. Also, right after the gala, they went for a small vacation to Corfu in Greece.

That’s not all. On December 2, 2028, the singer told the whole world that Bloom was hers when she stepped in to outbid a fan who wanted to buy a date with The Lord of the Rings actor.

This happened because a date with Bloom was one of the prizes at a charity auction for The One Love Malibu Festival benefit concert.

The fan bid $20,000 whereas Perry came in with $50,000.

February 2019: The helicopter proposal

By the time another February rolled around, they were ready to take the next step in their relationship! On Valentine's Day, the actor took his lady love out on a helicopter ride and filled an entire room with beautiful flowers.

He then proposed with a flower-shaped ring. Also, he proposed to her at a place where her entire family was there.

March 2019: Movin-in!

PEOPLE magazine published that Bloom had sold his home and moved in with Perry. Their source revealed, "Since they are engaged, it was just a natural step for them to live together.”

However, just because they moved in together didn’t mean that they were together all the time. In fact, they were frequently away on work trips. So, how do they do the long distance?

Bloom revealed to PEOPLE that it was all a part of the job. He further explained, “You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person.”

March 5, 2020: A baby!

Katy Perry appeared in a sheer white dress at the very end of the video of her song Never Worn White where she was seen caressing her baby bump.

In the same month, surprising news was heard- they had postponed their wedding! It was all because of the coronavirus pandemic.

August 27, 2020: It’s a girl!

The duo announced via UNICEF that Perry had given birth to a girl. Why UNICEF? Because they are both Goodwill Global Ambassadors for the charity. They named their baby Daisy Dove Bloom.

As per motherhood, Perry talked about it with PEOPLE magazine the next year and said, “It's just the best in the world. It's the game-changer. My heart is so full, finally."

February 8, 2022: Wedding plans

Katy Perry revealed that the pair were still looking at locations for their wedding 3 years after the engagement.

On the Kyle & Jackie O radio show, Perry said, “It's a destination location that like, you know, we're still trying for it to work out.”

But the pandemic was playing spoilsport for them every time still.

Since then, the two have been together and weathered the ups and downs of life. In fact, the singer has expressed a desire to have more kids with her husband.

As for what’s Perry’s equation with Flynn’s mother and actress Miranda Kerr, it’s all fine. In fact Perry and Kerr attended the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala together and posed together on the red carpet as well.

Guess, Bloom and Perry’s relationship is the ideal relationship!

