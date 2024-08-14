Kehlani Gets Temporary Restraining Order After Accusing Ex Javaughn Young-White Of Abuse Amid Custody Battle

On Friday, singer Kehlani got a temporary restraining order against her ex-partner, Javaughn Young-White. The order comes after allegations of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse. Kehlani, who uses the she/they pronouns, sought protection for herself and their 5-year-old daughter, Adeya, citing Young-White's erratic behavior as her main concern.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Kehlani filed the petition in the Superior Court of Los Angeles last week. The complaint describes a history of alleged abuse, including an incident in mid-June in which Young-White allegedly became enraged and forcibly entered Kehlani's locked bedroom. Kehlani described the incident as a "fit of anger," claiming Young-White insulted her and accused them of entrapment.

In court documents, Kehlani stated that Young-White had been abusive for years, including during her pregnancy. The singer accused him of frequent outbursts and negligence. Kehlani revealed that Young-White had been living on her property, where he spent his time "smoking marijuana every day and all day" and using psychedelics.

Kehlani also stated that Young-White's lack of personal hygiene was concerning. They claimed that when he cared for their daughter, she came back "filthy and reeking of marijuana." Kehlani described his behavior as unpredictable, claiming that he would "throw his arms in the air while yelling and screaming" and "often throw items and call me horrible names."

In response to the accusations, Young-White posted alleged text messages from Kehlani on social media, claiming she begged him to call her in June. He denied the abuse allegations, claiming, "She busted through her own door and is framing her abuse as mine."

Advertisement

Young-White also filed a petition for full custody of Adeya shortly after Kehlani's restraining order was issued. In his filing, he claimed that Kehlani is a member of a cult that influences her behavior and parenting. He claimed that this so-called cult was the reason Kehlani did not include him on Adeya's birth certificate and prevented him from seeing their daughter for several months.

Kehlani responded to Young-White's accusations on social media, calling them "incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate, and simply untrue." She categorically denied putting her child in danger or leaving Adeya alone with anyone unsafe.

The temporary restraining order will expire following a hearing on September 3 at 8:30 a.m. Kehlani and Young-White, who dated between 2018 and 2019, welcomed their daughter in March 2019. The custody battle and abuse allegations continue, with both parties presenting their cases in court.

ALSO READ: Pokémon Horizons and Jurassic World Return in Netflix’s Fall 2024 Kids & Family Slate