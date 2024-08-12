Kehlani Responds to Custody Dispute Amid Cult Claims By Ex Javaughn Young-White

Kehlani breaks their silence on cult allegations amid custody battle with ex-Javaughn Young-White. In a new statement shared on Instagram, the popstar addressed concerns about the tumult caused by their ex-partner’s attempts to gain full custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi. They and Young-White dated from 2018 to 2019.

The After Hours singer stressed how their silence about the case is being misinterpreted and despite previous clarification is a buzz-worthy topic.

"My silence is focus. I am focused on my daughter. I'm tired of my silence being framed as anything but. My daughter & the work I have to continue so her life remains as wonderful as it is, is my focus,” Kehlani 29, wrote in the statement on Sunday, August 11.

Moreover, the musician emphasized their duties as a mother “first and foremost” and a believer in God with privacy and focus as their priority at the moment, in the now-expired Instagram story. It added that they do not harbor any ill wishes even for the ones that do not wish well for them and their family.

The fiasco unraveled after Internet personality and Kehlani’s ex, Javaughn Young-White filed legal documents for full custody of their daughter alleging the singer of being in a cult earlier this week, per People. "Adeya was born through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult that she belongs in," a part of the document stated. He also mentioned that Adeya’s birth certificate does not bear his name because of the traditional birth.

Advertisement

Additionally, he alleged in the lawsuit that the cult controlled Kehlani’s actions and often left their baby daughter with random strangers from the group.

Kehlani responded with an official statement soon after their ex’s claims were made public. The former PopLyfe member wrote denying the allegations as “inaccurate, inappropriate and simply untrue” further inflicting hurt and pain over them and the baby.

The singer-songwriter also dismissed the attacks on their former religious community, brandished as a “cult” by Young-White. They claimed to proceed legally during the case and requested privacy from fans and the media. “My child and my commitment to motherhood have always been my sole driving forces in this life and will always remain so…” the statement read.

Later, Young-White rebuffed the alleged “factually incorrect” information published by TMZ and publicly withdrew the cult claims about his A-list ex-partner. “They were filed with choice language I didn’t okay. I regret they were included,” he wrote in response on Instagram.

Advertisement

The custody battle has only grown complicated by the day but the Gangsta singer strives to graciously deal with the controversy while keeping the well-being of their daughter as the topmost priority. Kehlani gave birth to Adeya on 23 March 2019 after a year of dating Young-White. The former couple had been largely private about their relationship, made official only a week after their pregnancy news, per the source.

Marking their ex-partner as their “best friend” then, the star had revealed that they planned to conceive when they were not touring to create the time and space to welcome the baby.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kehlani's Daughter Adeya Nomi? Here's All We Know