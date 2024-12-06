Keira Knightley Reflects On Being ‘Stalked By Men’ During Early Years Of Career; Says ‘It Was A Very Violent…’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape.

Keira Knightley truly knows how to speak her mind and the experiences she went through, especially when she was young and rose to fame. She talked about one such thing, which she had to face during the early years of her career—stalking by men.

While conversing with the Los Angeles Times, Knightley, who garnered popularity in the early 2000s, shared that her success came at a huge price as she was hounded by the paparazzi constantly and the press also scrutinized her.

She told the outlet that her “jaw dropped” during that time and that she did not think it was okay during that period. The actress mentioned that she was clear that it shocked her. Knightley added. “There was an amount of gaslighting to be told by a load of men that 'you wanted this.' It was rape speak. You know, 'This is what you deserve.’”

Talking about the difficulties she faced when she was young in the industry, the Pride & Prejudice star expressed, “It was a very violent, misogynistic atmosphere. They very specifically meant I wanted to be stalked by men.”

The actress shared that whether she was being stalked because someone was mentally unwell or because individuals were getting monetary benefits from it-- to the actress, it all felt the same. She said that it was a “brutal time to be a young woman in the public eye.”

The performer further said that the scrutiny was elevated because of her roles in projects such as the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and Pride & Prejudice.

The actress further said that it was very “brutal” to have your private life taken away when you are in your teenage years and early 20s and to be scrutinized at a point when you are still growing up.

She did, however, mention that she would not have the financial stability or the career she has now without that period. The actress further talked about experiencing a five-year success period between the ages of 17 and around 21, saying that she is never going to experience that kind of success again. She added, “It totally set me up for life. Did it come at a cost? Yes, it did. It came at a big cost.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.