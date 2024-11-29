‘It Was Creepy and Sweet’: Keira Knightley Recalls People Joking About The Famous Cue-Cards From Her Film Love Actually

Keira Knightley is still being remembered for her role in the holiday rom-com Love Actually, more so because of its viral scene featuring cue cards. In the scene, Andrew Lincoln’s character professes his love for Knightley’s Juliet with the help of those cards.

During the Pride and Prejudice actress’ appearance on The Graham Norton Show on November 29, she recalled a hilarious incident involving construction workers holding up cue cards for her when she was stuck in traffic. “I was stuck in traffic for ages recently, and a car full of builders next to me started holding up the signs like in the movie,” she said.

“It was creepy and sweet at the same time, much like it was in the film,” Knightley admitted. The Atonement actress appeared on the talk show to promote her upcoming spy thriller Black Doves. The mom of two — who is married to rock star James Righton — performed multiple stunts for the film.

She revealed that in the original script, Ben Whishaw, who portrays an assassin, had to shoot “loads of guns,” and she just had to pretend to look “spyee.” However, in the second draft of the script, she was not only shooting guns but also doing knife fighting and Ju-Jitsu. "So, we went from it being easy and lovely to a lot of fighting and a lot of training,” she added.

The series revolves around Helen (Knightley), who becomes involved in a passionate love affair with a man unaware of her secret identity. “Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld, Helen's employers call in Sam to protect her,” says the official synopsis. The film is set to hit theaters on December 5.

On The Graham Norton Show, Cher also appeared to promote her latest self-titled memoir. The singer opened up about her “strange” relationship with her former husband and singing partner, Sonny Bono. Although they had ups and downs because Bono and his lawyer owned and managed everything, Cher revealed she held no hard feelings after their separation.

"There is no bitterness towards Sonny. I was angry with him, but I just couldn’t be mad at him. We were friends until he died,” she added.