Top 10 Female Pop Artists Dropping New Albums in 2024; From Taylor Swift to Beyoncé

This year, it seems that women are taking over the music charts!

Many female artists have announced they are either dropping an album this year or have already released it. Shakira has dropped her new album after a long hiatus, while Normani is set is release her first-ever studio album! The top 10 list includes the most anticipated albums from the pop girlies this year!

Taylor Swift

It’s not presumptuous to say that The Tortured Poet’s Department is the most anticipated by fans aka Swifties. This will be the 11th album released by Swift after her last album, Midnights, in 2022. This album is listed in the pop genre, similar to her other albums like 1989, Lover, Midnights, Red, and Reputations, so get ready for some bangers!

The Maroon singer spilled the beans about her new album in her Grammy acceptance speech, where Midnights snagged the Best Pop Vocal award. “Thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Swift said.

Thanking her fans for their support, she announced the album that had been kept secret for two years: “My brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poet’s Department,” she said.

Beyonce

Beyonce's last album, Renaissance, was released in 2022 and became a huge commercial success. Queen B is releasing a brand new album called Cowboy Carter on March 29. Reportedly, the Single Ladies singer not feeling “welcomed” at the 2016 Country Music Awards inspired her to create a Country album.

The tracklist features collaborations with legendary Country singers like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell. The single Texas Hold Em from the album became a household bop after its success and charted number one on the Billboard charts.

Ariana Grande

Finally! Ari released a new album after her last record-breaking album, Positions, in 2020. The new album Eternal Sunshine dropped on March 8 and has been trending ever since. Her first single, called Yes, And? from the album, was an instant hit! Not only did it chart number one on billboards, but it also became a fan favorite on social media.

Sia

It’s been a minute since we heard a new album from the Chandelier singer. Good news for Sia fans as she officially announced her album Reasonable Woman, which will be released on May 3rd. The tracklist showed collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Labyrinth, and Paris Hilton, among others.

Before the much-awaited summer album drops, the singer released two singles, Gimme More and Dance Alone featuring Kylie Minogue.

Normani

The Fith Harmony alum had massive success with her single Wild Side, and the choreography created a frenzy on social media. This talented artist had never released an album since the band split, but now she’s bringing the Dopamine (album’s title) soon!

After teasing her solo album for years, Normani made it official with an Instagram post captioned, “cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM.” Her Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello showed her support in the comment with rocket emojis.

Sza

The Kill Bill singer was riding the wave of success for her album SOS, which earned nine Grammy nominations last year. While one would like to take a breather and soak in the success, Sza was hard at work on her new album, Lana.

She announced her album title, named after her first name, Solana, on Instagram. The singer told Variety that she first started out by creating B-sides for her hit album SOS. But the songs “became more than I thought,” said Sza.

Doja Cat

The singer might just paint the town red again, as she confirmed she is working on a deluxe version of her album Scarlet. She revealed tracks with titles Acknowledge Me, Head High, Gang, Masc, Rider, Urrrge, and Hungry, that have never been released or heard before.

In an Instagram live, the Say So singer gave fans a glimpse of her new song, “if you guys don’t like it, I won’t put it on the deluxe,” she said during the live.

Selena Gomez

The Wolves singer has been MIA on the music front for quite some time! Her last full-fledged album was Rare, released back in 2020. Although she released a few singles, including Single Soon, she has focused more on her health and acting career in the last few years.

But look at her now as she prepares for a much-awaited comeback. At the end of 2023, she announced that her upcoming album would be released in two months, which hasn’t happened yet.

But after her new song, Love On, was released, she told Rolling Stone that her new album would hopefully be out this year. Seeing her sing live and perform concerts after such a long hiatus will be exciting!

Dua Lipa

After the smashing success of the Barbie soundtrack Dance The Night Away, the Houdini singer is bracing herself for a new album. In an Instagram post, she revealed that her album is titled Radical Optimism.

Lipa seems to be sharing a more personal and retrospective album following a big commercial success. The Radical Optimism is set to be released this summer on May 3rd.

Megan Thee Stallion

The Hot Girl Summer is back with a new album and a tour! After the success of her single HISS, the singer-rapper is eager to start touring again.

During a candid interview with Good Morning America, she spoke about her summer plans, “The Hot Girl Summer tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I've never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019.”

“So this is gonna be the first time I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience,” said Thee Stallion.