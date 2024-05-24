Kelly Clarkson, Rivers Cuomo And Patrick Wilson Perform Wheezer's Say It Ain't So For Kellyoke; WATCH

On The Kelly Clarkson Show on May 15, Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson performed a duet version of Say It Ain't So with the vocalist of Since U Been Gone before speaking about the band's 1994 first album's 30th anniversary.

As part of the show's Kellyoke feature, the performance started the episode. Lead vocals were shared by Cuomo and Clarkson, with the American Idol showcasing some of her trademark powerful vocals. She excitedly squatted and raised her arms in the air following the performance.

Clarkson excited for Weezer tribute tour with Brooke Shields

The 41-year-old talk show presenter exclaimed that it was the greatest day ever and confessed to never feeling so cool in their life before. They mentioned that they were trying hard to be cool and not smile.

The band members discussed their upcoming tour, which would honor the Weezer (Blue Album) and its classics Say It Ain't So, Buddy Holly, and Undone — The Sweater Song, with Clarkson and celebrity guest Brooke Shields later in the program.

Clarkson reminisced about watching the band perform live years ago, stating that she had told them during rehearsal that she wasn't even sure if they knew she was there. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

They stated that, even though it was years ago, the presentation was one of the best, covering everything from music to sound effects. They described it as a fantastic video and simply wanted to convey how amazing the concert was, encouraging others to go see it.

Advertisement

Weezer's Voyage to the Blue Planet tour details

Along with The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr., Weezer will embark on their Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour in September. A unique performance by the Beverly Hills band will be featured at certain shows.

The 53-year-old Cuomo stated that they would perform their debut album in its entirety before moving on to a second set of hits and some 1990s B-sides. They said they wanted to build a spacecraft that could fly in, land on a blue planet, and then play the record.

The lead singer and guitarist also gave Clarkson some feedback on the Blue Album, saying they enjoyed playing the songs and thought the album was great.

ALSO READ: What Accidental Joke Was Too Bad That Kelly Clarkson Went Off Stage Infront Of Live Audience? Find Out