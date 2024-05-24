Did Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Settle Lawsuits Over Commissions? Here's What Sources Has To Say

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband settle lawsuits over commissions. Details undisclosed as legal battles resolved, finally bringing closure to a tumultuous chapter.

By Shovan Roy
Updated on May 24, 2024  |  10:28 PM IST |  4.1K
Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock (PC: Getty Images)
Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock (PC: Getty Images)
Key Highlight
  • Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have settled their legal disputes
  • The terms of the settlement remain confidential

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that Kelly Clarkson and her former spouse Brandon Blackstock have resolved their legal disputes over millions in commissions. However, the details of the agreement are confidentially kept, meaning that a bench trial previously scheduled for August 27 is now canceled.

Resolution achieved amidst legal battle

According to insiders, all outstanding litigation matters have been settled. The exact terms of the deal were undisclosed because both parties agreed to keep them private.

The legal history started when Clarkson sued Blackstock in March for more than 2.6 million USD, an amount granted by the California labor commissioner. Likewise, allegations were made against Blackstock for going beyond his managerial jurisdiction resulting in financial inconsistencies.

In turn, Starstruck Entertainment and Blackstock vehemently denied these allegations by filing a response. They also challenged whether Clarkson’s suit was within its jurisdiction arguing that it had already been determined by the labor commissioner.

Hard-won settlement

The settlement marks a close on dark times shared between Clarkson and Blackstock. Former business partners as well as husband and wife, they soon fell apart with her filing for divorce in June 2020 after years of battling over finances, however., Two children are involved with him being their father-son Remy and daughter River.

Ultimately, this signifies how both sides can start moving forward while closing this part marked by lawsuits and disagreements about money.

FAQs

When did Kelly Clarkson file for divorce?
Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020.
How many children do Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share?
They share two children: daughter River, 9, and son Remy, 8.
