Will Kelly Clarkson Replace Katy Perry On American Idol? Singer Clears Air Around Rumors

With Katy Perry's departure from the judges’ panel of American Idol, many names have been suggested as her replacement, including the first American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson has expressed her love for the show, but whether she will take on the role of a judge, particularly in place of Katy Perry, remains to be seen. Clarkson, who served as a coach on the rival competition show The Voice from seasons 14 through 21 before taking a brief hiatus, made a brief return for season 23 last year.

Kelly Clarkson on replacing Katy Perry as American Idol judge

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly Clarkson made it clear that despite being the original winner of one of the most popular reality shows, she has no intention of sitting in the judge's chair on American Idol following Katy Perry's recent exit.

"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I want to be there as much as I possibly can,' " Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight while attending the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7. "And it would put me in LA, and that's why I had to quit ‘The Voice,’ which I love that team. And I miss them so much."

After her long and tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson had to make some major changes, one of which was leaving Los Angeles. She decided to relocate the production of The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York, leading to her departure from The Voice after nine seasons.

Advertisement

“I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day, and we enjoy each other,” she told ET. “As a parent — people get this — you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you. That’s the reason [I can’t do Idol]. It’s my kiddos.”

A replacement for Perry on American Idol has not yet been announced. The Roar singer, who has been with the show since 2018, revealed in February that she would be leaving. Several other names have been tossed around as potential replacements for Perry, including Meghan Trainor and Jon Bon Jovi.

Katy Perry's co-judges reveal what qualities they want to see in the replacement

The search is underway to find a new American Idol judge! The show has not yet revealed who will take Katy Perry's place after her exit. However, current judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have given some clues about what they hope to find in Perry's replacement. Meanwhile, names like Meghan Trainor, Jon Bon Jovi, and Jelly Roll are circulating in the rumor mill.

Advertisement

Lionel Richie emphasized that the new judge must be unique and honest. "Character is essential," he advised. Stay loyal to who you are. Just like nobody should attempt to perform a Whitney Houston song in precisely the same way, the new judge needs to add their own special touch. In addition, Richie stressed that the ideal candidate should be able to handle the energy he and Luke Bryan bring to the show, have a distinct personality, and be endearingly quirky.

Perry has expressed her own vision for her successor. She expressed her desire to see "someone that is honest." A person whose comments are constructive She went on to say that the next judge should have a "heart-centered and less ego" and be brave enough to express their thoughts, no matter how divisive they may be.

Meanwhile, Bryan added, “It’ll really be interesting to see who they choose.”

ALSO READ: 'I Can't Do That': Kelly Clarkson Declines American Idol Judge Role After Katy Perry's Exit Citing Promise To Her Kids