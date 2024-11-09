Kelly Clarkson Turns Her Home into a Year-Round Christmas Wonderland with Her ‘Christmas Room’

Kelly Clarkson’s love for Christmas is no secret, but she’s taken it to a whole new level by creating a “Christmas room” in her home, which she decorates and enjoys all year long. The singer and talk-show host shared the details during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she explained how she keeps the holiday spirit alive every day.

Clarkson’s holiday joy started with a large room in her home that she and her children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, weren’t sure what to do with. However, once Christmas rolled around, she decided to transform it into a festive space filled with decorations and holiday cheer. She admitted that initially, she thought she would shut the room up until the next Christmas. But soon, she realized that they could enjoy it year-round. “We literally will go in there and dance throughout the day and just put Christmas songs on,” she said, making the space a haven for joyful family moments.

Her dedication to the holiday season extends beyond the room itself. Clarkson is known for her Christmas music, having released two albums: When Christmas Comes Around in 2021 and Wrapped in Red in 2013. She continues to embrace Christmas through her work, most recently releasing a holiday single, "You For Christmas," which she co-created with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Clarkson’s holiday spirit also comes to life through her public appearances, especially during the most wonderful time of the year. She will host the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special for NBC again this December, bringing her infectious holiday cheer to millions of viewers. The annual event, which includes the iconic tree lighting ceremony and a series of live performances, is something Clarkson looks forward to every year.

Whether she’s singing her heart out with festive tunes or dancing in her Christmas room, Kelly Clarkson’s love for the holidays is undeniable. By keeping the Christmas spirit alive throughout the year, she continues to inspire fans to cherish the season and embrace the joy of togetherness—every day. Clarkson’s upcoming holiday specials are sure to add even more magic to this festive time of year.

