Kelly Clarkson Takes Over Halloween By Flawlessly Transforming Into Beetlejuice

Kelly Clarkson is taking Halloween to the next level! As per People, the singer and the talk show host transformed into Beetlejuice for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s October 31 episode.

As per the publication, Clarkson did not leave any crumbs by turning into Beetlejuice as she donned the iconic green hair, black and white pinstriped suit, dark eyes, and rotten teeth. The band at her show told her that she looked “gross” after seeing her look as they laughed.

The singer took the help of the talented glam team, who made this look more realistic, She took the assistance of stylist Micaela Erlanger and dresser Arleisha Randle, who looked after the Beetlejuice's clothing.

Stronger singer’s makeup was done by none other than Gloria Elias-Foeillet, who is an Emmy-nominated makeup artist. The special effects makeup was curated by Emmy-winning artist, Louie Zakarian, who reportedly is a designer and department head at Saturday Night Live. On the other hand, hairstylist Corey Morris and Brittany Hartman, who is a wigmaker at SNL, also helped out Clarkson with her look.

The talk show host not only transformed into Beetlejuice but truthfully embodied the character as well by reportedly acting out the famous speech by Micahel Keaton, who originally played that role in the film by the same name. As per the outlet, the movie’s elements were used on the show’s set and they creatively recreated the model city.

She, along with the show’s band, who also donned the costumes, performed the singer’s Kellyoke. They reportedly perform a cover of Banana Boat (Day- O) by Harry Belafonte. Its tune was used in the iconic venture’s one of the scenes.

The veteran country singer Reba McEntire and her partner, Rex Linn also make their appearance on the talk show. Along with that, a never-before-seen clip is also shown of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone facing off against the host in an axe-throwing competition of their new podcast, Hildy The Barback And Lake Of Fire, per the publication.

For the unversed, Beetlejuice was released in 1988 and was helmed by Tim Burton. The film's highly anticipated sequel was released on September 6, 2024, and starred Michael Keaton, Monica Belluci, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Justin Theroux, and many more.

