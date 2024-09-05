Kelly Clarkson Forgets 22nd Anniversary Of American Idol Win: 'I Didn’t Even Realize'

Juggling a successful talk show, a thriving music career, and constant mom duties, Kelly Clarkson completely missed celebrating 22 years since her American Idol win on September 4. Or should we say, she completely forgot about the milestone altogether!

In a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, The Kelly Clarkson Show digital producer Andrew Shaw reminded the Miss Independent singer, “Hey Kel, it’s September 4.” She looked at the camera, confused, and said, “It is September 4.” Shaw went on, “On this day 22 years ago…” That’s when Clarkson managed to put two and two together. Cutting her colleague off in delighted shock, the singer exclaimed, “Oh my God! It’s September 4! Oh my God, when you said that date I got nervous, like, ‘Did I miss an anniversary?’”

Well, Kelly, you may have forgotten the most significant date of your professional life, but hey, it happens to the best of us.

“22 years since winning American Idol,” she reflected. “And I’m back on TV. Who would have thought?” As a testament to how much the singing competition changed her life, Clarkson’s six Emmy trophies were visible in the background of the video. “It is 22 years?” the singer asked, looking into the camera, almost in disbelief. “That’s so exciting. Andy, I forgot! I didn’t even realize what it was; I’m worried about my kid’s first day of school, which is tomorrow,” she explained.

Clarkson defeated competitor Justin Guarini after a grueling 12 weeks of competition on September 2, 2002. The American Idol season was the celebrated singing competition’s debut season.

While many winners of the reality series faded into obscurity over the years, Clarkson beat all odds to establish herself as one of the most successful victors of the show. More than two decades after her win, the singer is not only known for her vocal prowess but also as a successful film and TV personality.

Although Clarkson momentarily forgot the significance of the day her life changed for the better, she has never forgotten the impact American Idol had on her. The singer has shown her appreciation by visiting the show’s set several times over the years to perform and participate in the Idol Give Back fundraiser.

She commemorated the 18th anniversary of her crowning moment in 2020 with a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying she’s still hustling after many years because she acknowledges she is blessed to have opportunities.

In 2022, on the 20th anniversary of her win, Clarkson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was joined by the judges who mentored her—Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. All of them have since moved on from Idol. Clarkson celebrated the date on her Instagram by thanking fans who voted for her two decades ago.

Back to the present, Clarkson recently released her 10th studio album, Chemistry, and launched her own Sirius XM channel called Kelly Clarkson Connection.

American Idol Season 23 is set to return in 2025 with Carrie Underwood replacing Katy Perry on the judging panel, featuring Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

