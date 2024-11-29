Kelly Clarkson’s Son Remy Wows Audience With Stunning My Way Performance

Kelly Clarkson’s 8-year-old son, Remington 'Remy' Alexander, made headlines for his impressive singing skills during a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Remy warmed up the audience with a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s classic My Way, proving that he might be following in his mother’s musical footsteps.

On the Wednesday, Nov. 26 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson shared a special moment with her children in the audience. Her daughter, River Rose, and son, Remy, joined her for the taping on their day off. Before the show officially began, Remy surprised everyone by taking the stage.

“Before the show, Remy took a moment to warm up the audience with his rendition of the Sinatra classic ‘My Way,’” Clarkson revealed to her viewers. A clip from the taping showed the 8-year-old confidently singing into the microphone with the show’s band backing him up.

River was seen cheering him on and singing along from her seat. Clarkson added, “He just walked right in today and said, ‘Who do I need to speak to to sing my song?’ I said, ‘Okay, sir!’”

Clarkson showed her pride and love for her children during the episode. “They’re so fun. I love my kids so much,” she said after the video of Remy’s performance played for the audience. She shared how much it meant to her to share moments like these with her family, especially since both her kids were in the audience that day.

This wasn’t the first time Clarkson’s children had stepped into the spotlight. In August 2023, River and Remy joined their mom onstage during her Las Vegas residency. River performed a duet of Clarkson’s hit Heartbeat Song, while Remy danced alongside her during the upbeat Whole Lotta Woman.

Clarkson shares both of her children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Over the years, she has often shared how much her children inspire her. Speaking to PEOPLE about their Las Vegas performance, Clarkson revealed that getting onstage was entirely their idea.

“They were a little nervous, but it was their idea, not mine,” she said. She added that it caught her completely off guard, and it was the most magical moment because they were so happy and at ease; they were just in awe.

