'I'm So From the 90s': Kelly Clarkson Reveals All Her Kellyoke Covers to Be Made Available to Her Fans

This announcement has been highly anticipated by Kelly Clarkson fans. On the show that aired Thursday, August 8, the 41-year-old pop star revealed that her hit Kellyoke covers from The Kelly Clarkson Show are now available on SiriusXM’s Kelly Clarkson Connection channel.

Clarkson shared the news with her followers on Instagram, stating, "You’ve seen them performed on @kellyclarksonshow, and now you can hear Kellyoke covers on the Kelly Clarkson Connection! Listen now on @siriusxm."

Along with her Instagram post, Clarkson included an audio clip announcing the exciting news. She expressed her enthusiasm, saying she’s thrilled that the Kelly Clarkson Connection channel will now feature her Kellyoke covers.

“I’m very excited to share the Kellyokes because it’s the one thing I get asked the most: ‘Can you just put them all out on a CD? Can you put them all…’ A CD. Oh my god. I’m so from the ’90s. What?” Clarkson said.

She continued, “Kelly Clarkson Connection was the perfect place for this. I mean, it’s my station, so why wouldn’t we put them out here so my fans can listen? People have been asking me nonstop, so we’re starting with several covers to begin with, and we’ll gradually add more. This will be the place where you can hear the Kellyokes mixed and mastered specifically for this station.”

Clarkson also mentioned that fans can tune in to SiriusXM 12 to listen to her music covers, along with the stories behind the songs and responses from the original artists.

Clarkson's SiriusXM channel, Clarkson Connection, was launched in November 2023. This 24-hour station features her favorite tracks from other artists and provides insights into the stories behind some of her own songs.

The popular Breakaway singer has made her Kellyoke covers a staple of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

This month, Clarkson wowed viewers with her performance of Blown Away by Carrie Underwood. Previously, in June, she also delighted fans with her beautiful renditions of Flowers by Miley Cyrus and You’re Still the One by Shania Twain.

