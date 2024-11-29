Joe Jonas Recreates THIS Ex’s Viral Interview Moment From 2015; Find Out Who

It is not common for exes to stay friendly after a breakup, especially if that's in the public eye, but it seems that it is seemingly not the case with Joe Jonas and one of his exes, who is none other than Demi Lovato. The singer made us nostalgic by recreating a viral meme that the songstress created almost a decade ago.

During his interview with Chris Klemens on November 27, Wednesday, the interviewer questioned Jonas about his favorite dish. To which he said that it was a “mug,” while giving a smirk on his face. He then clarified that Lovato had said that once during an interview, per Life And Style's article.

Klemens shared that the songstress's previous interview that went viral was, “Why I f***ing asked the question.” and confessed to the Sucker vocalist that it was his favorite interview. Then Jonas did a heart-shaped gesture with his hands and expressed while looking at the camera, “Love you, Demi.”

For the unversed, Lovato’s interview that was referenced by Jonas occurred in 2015 when she was promoting her album titled Confident. She was asked about her favorite dish, to which she responded, “I like mugs because they’re very comfortable in your hand. They hold hot things that you don’t have to touch. You know, coffee or tea.”

After the video started making rounds on the internet, the Cool For The Summer vocalist clarified that she intentionally said that. She took to her social media and said that she did not misunderstand the question and that those people who thought that she did not understand the question clearly did not get her sense of humor.

As far as Jonas and Lovato’s relationship goes, the duo, who appeared together in Camp Rock, began dating in 2010, but they eventually parted ways while they were touring that year, and she left the tour to go to rehab, per Life and Style outlet.

