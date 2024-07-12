Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Shares Cute Photos on Her Boyfriend's Milestone Birthday; See Here

The two famous TV personalities, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s daughter Lola Consuelos, celebrated a key milestone in her boyfriend Cassius’s life with an inspiring Instagram tribute. On Wednesday, July 10, Lola went onto social media to mark Cassius’s 25th birthday with a series of heartwarming pictures capturing their moments together.

Lola Ripa celebrates Cassius' 25th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

In the post shared on her Instagram handle, Lola expressed her respect for Cassius. She captioned the pictures with the genuine words, "Twenty five has never looked this handsome!!! I’ll never want to know a day without you🦦." The carousel images depicted their close bond, featuring them wearing matching sweaters labelled “pooch” and "smooch." The other images featured them sharing an affectionate kiss on the couch, enjoying a ride on a motorbike, and giving a pose together during their night out.

Kelly Ripa, Lola's mother, added to the joyous environment by adding a comment to the post, "Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic! ✨✨✨." This love and support from Lola and her family highlights the strong bond they have with Cassius.

Lola's relationship with Cassius has been defined by moments of shared experiences and cultural impacts. Lola's parents, Kelly and Mark, recently shared how their daughter has picked up British expressions and mannerisms by spending time with Cassius, who has his roots in London. During an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark in September 2023, the couple light-heartedly noted Lola using terms like "bin bag" instead of "trash bag" and her choice of saying "rubbish" over "garbage."

Mark Consuelos has openly admired his children's choices in partners, which include Cassius, highlighting positive family relationships and the joy of spending time together. He stated that he feels honored to be included in his children's lives as they chase their own paths as adults.

The pictures shared by Lola not only show the celebration of Cassius’s birthday but also provide a glimpse into their happy and loving relationship. The couple's mutual decision to share these personal moments on social media proves that they aren't afraid to flaunt their love openly.

Lola's parents are extremely supportive and encouraging of her life choices. The Consuelos family publicly showing love to their daughter's boyfriend, Cassius, on his birthday shows their accepting attitude towards Lola.

Lola Consuelos’ love for Cassius on his 25th birthday has melted hearts and highlighted the warmth of their relationship. It also shows the supportive environment created by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for their offspring as they celebrate the little things together.

