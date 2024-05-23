Kelly Rowland Schools Cannes Film Festival Ushers After Being Pushed Up On The Stairs At Event; DETAILS Inside

Kelly Rowland confronts the ushers at the Cannes Film Festival after being rushed up the stairs while the actress was still being photographed. Rowland stepped in at the Film Festival for the premiere of Marcello Mio in a red strapless dress. A video of the singer scolding one of the ushers went viral, after which her representative shared that Kelly was constantly badgered about her position and could not take it anymore.

What did the video of Kelly Rowland depict?

One of the Kelly Rowland videos uploaded on the X claimed that the ushers surrounded the musician in very close proximity, but the actress still continued to pose for the cameras. Meanwhile, as Rowland turned to wave at the audience, the members, all dressed in black suits, touched the celebrity’s outstretched arm, and another one of them had their hands on the back of the actress.

After the ushers touched the Bad Hair actress' hand and back a couple of times, Rowland snapped at the usher. After the incident, the actress walked up the stairs, and the ushers yet again happened to have repeated the mistake with a woman who looked like Kelly Rowland.

According to the reports, “Apparently the security guards were rushing her, but in a very incisive way, you know, even rude. And the woman touched her, and if there's one thing that makes Americans happy, it's when you touch them for no reason!”

O vídeo completo da Kelly Rowland tretando em Cannes. Pelo visto os seguranças tavam apressando ela, mas assim, de uma forma bem incisiva né, até grosseira.



E a mulher encostou nela, e se tem uma coisa q frita americano é vc encostar neles sem motivo! pic.twitter.com/IR0AvxoDYE — Samir Duarte (@eusousamir) May 22, 2024

Rules and regulations at the Cannes Film Festival

Over the years, rules for attending the Cannes Film Festival have changed tremendously. As for the red carpet, celebrities have been banned from taking selfies or filming videos. Nor is the Hollywood star allowed to be rude to the staff present at the venue. Till 2015, the actresses weren’t allowed to pose on the Cannes red carpet until they had their heels on. However, after Kristen Steward took off her sandals in 2015 as a boycott of the rule, they were scrapped from the festival.

Moreover, celebrities are supposed to follow the dress code strictly at Cannes and not pose for too long in one position. As in Kelly Rowland’s case, reports stated that the actress did not take long to get clicked but was still rushed by the ushers.

